One new case of monkeypox in Yakima County, with a few pediatric cases reported in state

Yakima Herald Republic
Death of woman found near Wapato in June ruled a homicide
The death of a Toppenish woman found June 24 in a car near a Wapato tire shop has been ruled a homicide. The manner of death for Anna Mae Comenout is homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Wednesday, and the cause of her death is homicidal violence. There are...
Court throws out Yakima man's rape conviction because it took too long to try him
A state appeals court ordered a Yakima man’s 2020 rape conviction permanently dismissed, saying prosecutors took too long to bring him to trial. A three-judge panel of the Spokane-based Division III Court of Appeals said prosecutors violated Bradley Kenneth Denton’s right to a speedy trial by citing delays processing evidence at the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab without providing sufficient proof they were trying to get the results sooner.
Prosecutors preparing charges in hit-and-run death of retired YVC instructor Wendy Baker
Prosecutors are preparing to charge the driver they say hit and killed retired Yakima Valley College nursing director Wendy Baker in June. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he met with Sheriff Bob Udell and detectives Tuesday to go over evidence in the case. “I feel very good that...
Family tragedy inspires Kenmore teen to spread word about health threat
Among more than 1,000 submissions, Pinyu Liao's work stood out. She's a rising senior at Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, and this summer she became one of two teens across the globe selected to showcase her video project at the World Health Organization's annual film festival. In an eight-minute documentary,...
Trial kicks off in First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Yakima
The trial in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans began Monday. The dispute dates to November 2013, when a fire code inspector showed up at plaintiff Mark Peterson’s West Yakima Avenue furniture store hours after he and other business owners criticized former City Manager Tony O’Rourke over the downtown master plan, which included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza, according to court documents.
Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected
MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
Wapato school support staff picket for higher wages, state case to school board
Wapato School District classified staff members picketed for higher wages outside the school board meeting Monday before some of them addressed the board and asked to be fairly compensated. Classified staff includes paraeducators, bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and maintenance workers. Approximately 130 classified workers in the district are...
Yakima police investigating shooting on North First Street
Yakima police say a 25-year-old man’s shooting Wednesday morning on North First Street does not appear gang related. Police were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 7:30 a.m. for a shooting victim and found the man with a gunshot to his abdomen, according to a police news release.
Repairs arrive for broken lane of I-90 in North Bend, off-limits since January
Just in time for Labor Day weekend traffic, state contractors were spending an overnight shift grinding and repaving a damaged lane of westbound I-90 in North Bend that's been cordoned off by orange cones since January. The broken blacktop was to be replaced Tuesday night and early Wednesday by a...
Have you seen this gigantic grasshopper? Sighting confirmed in Everett
The state Department of Agriculture is asking Everett residents to look out for an oversized grasshopper not native to the U.S. Federal entomologists have recently confirmed the first sighting of an Egyptian grasshopper in Washington. The giant insect, which has distinctive vertically striped eyes, was spotted by an Everett resident in April, said WSDA spokesperson Karla Salp.
PHOTOS: Hop harvest at CLS Farms in Moxee
Scenes from the second day of the annual hop harvest at CLS Farms near Moxee, Wash., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
Highland Fire Department contains 2-acre brushfire near Tieton
A fire in the 500 block of Pletke Road roughly 2 miles from Tieton burned about 2 acres on Monday afternoon, according to the Highland Fire Department. The brush fire started at about 2:45 p.m., and was contained by 3:45 p.m., with firefighters still on scene. No one was injured.
Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday
Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
Fairs, rodeos, parades and trolley rides. Here's your guide to Labor Day events in Central Washington
Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is here. Many people travel during the holiday weekend, hitting the woods for a camping trip, visiting the shore or knocking around the big city for a couple of days, while others stick close to home for parades, cookouts and one last blast of summer fun.
Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients — 'a universal gesture of kindness' for those who need it most
Along the road in Cowiche Canyon, passersby will first notice the small hoop house, surrounded by a field of flowers and plants. Maybe someone with an armful of harvested flowers. If you stop, the smell and sounds of pigs will immediately be the second thing. Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients...
