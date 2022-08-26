ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton, TX

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
Jacksonville police chief places himself on paid leave after 'anonymous allegation'

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has been placed on administrative paid leave after city officials received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement from the city, Williams "graciously requested" to be placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed within two to three weeks for all voices to be heard.
Lindale ISD 50-year employee celebrates 80th birthday

LINDALE, Texas — There are many people who make an impact in our lives, but one man has impacted an entire school district for 50 years. This machine may be working hard but it hasn’t worked nearly as hard or as long as Mr. Mallory. Lindale ISD’s print...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet King Louie from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
Longview ISD approves lower property tax rate, $126.5 million budget

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees on Wednesday approved a lower property tax rate and $126.5 million budget focused on raises for employees and addressing inflation. During a special meeting, the school board approved a budget with projecting a balanced general operating budget of $94,214,401, a debt service of $27,210,019, and a food service budget of $5,090,196.
3 accused of stealing catalytic converter from truck arrested in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Three people accused of cutting and stealing a catalytic converter out of a person's truck in Rusk County Monday afternoon have been arrested. April Corley, Wesley Bromley and Jarod Brown were booked into the Rusk County Jail and each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
Teacher Incentive Allotment awarded to 3 teachers from Winona ISD

WINONA, Texas — Several Winona ISD teachers are on their way to a six-figure salary. The district held an awards dinner Tuesday night to honor the educators for excelling. Monica Beasley, Jackie Harris and Dana Thacker received the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA was created through...
Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
Traffic signal retiming to begin this week, additional modernizations proposed in 2023

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached does not relate to the story. The City will be retiming 19 traffic signals this week for the year two signal timing improvements project. The identified intersections will build upon the corridors which were retimed in 2019 and 2021 and focus on areas that have seen less reliable travel times.
