TxDOT cancels roadwork on portion of I-20 in Gregg Count due to rain
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A portion of Interstate 20 was originally set to be closed tomorrow in Gregg County, has been canceled due to weather. On Sept. 7 only one lane will be closed and traffic will still be able to pass on the open lane but delays should be expected, according to TxDOT.
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
DPS: 1 dead, ambulance crew treated for minor injuries after major crash closes portion of Toll 49
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another is injured following a major crash involving an ambulance that closed a portion of Toll 49 in Smith County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred just south of Farm-to-Market Road 16 and Lindale. The...
Jacksonville police chief places himself on paid leave after 'anonymous allegation'
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has been placed on administrative paid leave after city officials received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement from the city, Williams "graciously requested" to be placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is completed within two to three weeks for all voices to be heard.
City of Longview 'surprised' by high number of housing voucher applicants
LONGVIEW, Texas — For the first time in almost a year, the Longview Housing Authority opened its voucher waitlist and the numbers were shocking– receiving hundreds in just a few hours. "We were surprised," said Richard Yeakley, city of Longview's public information officer. "In four hours, they had...
Winona ISD approves lowest tax rate in 20 years, citing school district's growth
WINONA, Texas — Winona ISD trustees approved the school's lowest property tax rate in the past 20 years following a public hearing this week, district officials said in a statement Thursday. According to the school district, the board approved a total tax rate of $1.1396 for the 2022-23 academic...
Lindale ISD 50-year employee celebrates 80th birthday
LINDALE, Texas — There are many people who make an impact in our lives, but one man has impacted an entire school district for 50 years. This machine may be working hard but it hasn’t worked nearly as hard or as long as Mr. Mallory. Lindale ISD’s print...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet King Louie from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
Tyler police could see upgrade to tasers, body cams with new budget proposal
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department could be getting millions of dollars worth of new equipment - all in the form of upgraded tasers and brand new body-worn cameras. If approved, the new equipment would be covered by the city budget with a funding price of $2.6 million over the next five years.
Longview ISD approves lower property tax rate, $126.5 million budget
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees on Wednesday approved a lower property tax rate and $126.5 million budget focused on raises for employees and addressing inflation. During a special meeting, the school board approved a budget with projecting a balanced general operating budget of $94,214,401, a debt service of $27,210,019, and a food service budget of $5,090,196.
Big Sandy repairing several water leaks, residents might experience water pressure loss
BIG SANDY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 21, 2022 and does not relate to the story. The City of Big Sandy discovered several water leaks within the city limits and is currently repairing them. Government officials posted on their Facebook page that...
3 accused of stealing catalytic converter from truck arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Three people accused of cutting and stealing a catalytic converter out of a person's truck in Rusk County Monday afternoon have been arrested. April Corley, Wesley Bromley and Jarod Brown were booked into the Rusk County Jail and each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
Teacher Incentive Allotment awarded to 3 teachers from Winona ISD
WINONA, Texas — Several Winona ISD teachers are on their way to a six-figure salary. The district held an awards dinner Tuesday night to honor the educators for excelling. Monica Beasley, Jackie Harris and Dana Thacker received the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA was created through...
Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
City of Jacksonville to celebrate 150th anniversary with street festival
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville will celebrate its 150th year or sesquicentennial anniversary this October with a street festival to welcome visitors and natives. Jacksonville was founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line. Organizers are seeking to honor the significant date on Oct. 22 by decorating...
Area rainfall leads to lifted burn bans, city officials hope rain will help with water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — Heavy rainfall this week caused some counties to see a good few inches of rain. Rusk, Panola and several other counties announced the lifting of local burn bans. “Fortunately here in Rusk County, we saw better rain than our neighbors to the west so the last...
Tyler city council OKs downtown traffic study to support revitalization efforts
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a study that will evaluate ways to improve downtown Tyler traffic patterns through signals and electric vehicle infrastructure. City council members voted in favor of giving an engineering contract to Kimley-Horn for $195,900 to develop a downtown Tyler traffic...
Traffic signal retiming to begin this week, additional modernizations proposed in 2023
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached does not relate to the story. The City will be retiming 19 traffic signals this week for the year two signal timing improvements project. The identified intersections will build upon the corridors which were retimed in 2019 and 2021 and focus on areas that have seen less reliable travel times.
