fox2detroit.com
Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
Suspect charged in 'random' Sunday shootings, survivor shares story
(CBS DETROIT) - The lone survivor in Sunday's 'random' shooting that killed three credits his neighbors for not only saving his life, but potentially others due to their actions that forced the gunman to run away. John Palik, 76, and his dog Kingston were among the victims in the shooting spree of Donate Smith, 19, who police believe his victims at random"Everybody says well, I've been very light about [the shooting]. Yes, because I was spared," Palik said. Palik said he first saw Smith when he was walking Kingston on Pennington and Seven Mile. He said he knew something was...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office asks for public's help to locate missing Oakland County teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac teen who has not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. The teen is identified as 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area. He has...
Woman found dead in car in woods in Woodhaven, police investigating
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday in Wayne County’s Woodhaven. Police are not saying how it’s believed that she died.
Good Samaritan who tried to help fatally hit bicyclist dies after being struck by a separate vehicle in St. Clair County
Two people are dead in St. Clair County after a car hit a bicyclist and another vehicle hit a 40-year-old woman who attempted to help, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Detroit. Rona Howell was last seen Saturday (Aug. 20) in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-12521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak...
Woman killed by semitruck while walking across U.S. 23
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed early Thursday when she was hit by a semitruck while walking across U.S. 23 in York Township. Emergency crews were called at 1:57 a.m. Sept. 1, for a report of a pedestrian hit by a semi on south U.S. 23 near Willis Road, according to Michigan State Police.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
HometownLife.com
Inkster woman charged after toddler killed in Farmington Hills crash
The Oakland County Prosecutor's office charged a 29-year-old woman from Inkster with child endangerment and the operation a vehicle while intoxicated that led to a death after a fatal car crash happened in Farmington Hills Saturday, Aug. 27. If convicted on both counts, she could face up to 16 years...
WNEM
Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
fox2detroit.com
Troy woman killed in 3-vehicle crash while trying to turn in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 85-year-old Troy woman died after a crash Tuesday in Rochester Hills. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Mary Josephine Howe was driving her Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road when she attempted to turn left onto westbound Auburn Road just after 6:15 p.m.
WNEM
Father arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned. Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. He was denied bond.
wlen.com
Adrian Man Suspected of Multiple Recreational Vehicle Thefts has been Arrested
Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Detectives from Jackson County, Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County arrested a Suspect who was wanted in numerous recreational vehicle thefts spanning Lenawee, Monroe, Jackson and Washtenaw Counties. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that...
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on Detroit man murdered during family argument
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a Detroit man who was attempting to help resolve a family conflict. The incident happened at about midnight on July 16, on Detroit's west side near the intersection of Ward and Puritan. According to Crime Stoppers, Terrence Eggleston, Jr., was trying to end an altercation between his cousin and her boyfriend when he was fatally shot.All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information about this crime, tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through the website at www.1800speakup.org.
Man in wheelchair threatens woman with razor after running over her foot, police say
YPSILANTI, MI – Police are searching for a man in a wheelchair who ran over a woman’s foot then threatened her with a razor blade, police said. A woman contacted police to report an assault that occurred at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the 100 block of Pearl Street in Ypsilanti, according to the Ypsilanti Police Department.
DPD asking for public's assistance in searching for missing 14-year-old
The Detroit Police Department is asking for public's assistance in searching for missing 14-year-old
Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit. The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal shooting victims in shooting spree identified
Myha Lee – sat down with FOX 2 after going to identify her son’s remains at the Wayne County Morgue. That's when she says, reality set in.
1 wounded, gunman at large after shooting at Southland Center mall in Taylor
Police converged on Southland Center mall after multiple 911 calls came in about shots fired, Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured.
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
