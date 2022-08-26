ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
CBS Detroit

Suspect charged in 'random' Sunday shootings, survivor shares story

(CBS DETROIT) - The lone survivor in Sunday's 'random' shooting that killed three credits his neighbors for not only saving his life, but potentially others due to their actions that forced the gunman to run away. John Palik, 76, and his dog Kingston were among the victims in the shooting spree of Donate Smith, 19, who police believe his victims at random"Everybody says well, I've been very light about [the shooting]. Yes, because I was spared," Palik said. Palik said he first saw Smith when he was walking Kingston on Pennington and Seven Mile. He said he knew something was...
DETROIT, MI
Commerce Charter Township, MI
Oakland County, MI
Commerce Charter Township, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Detroit. Rona Howell was last seen Saturday (Aug. 20) in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-12521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
WOODHAVEN, MI
WNEM

Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Father arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch

MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned. Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. He was denied bond.
MONTROSE, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Man Suspected of Multiple Recreational Vehicle Thefts has been Arrested

Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Detectives from Jackson County, Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County arrested a Suspect who was wanted in numerous recreational vehicle thefts spanning Lenawee, Monroe, Jackson and Washtenaw Counties. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that...
ADRIAN, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on Detroit man murdered during family argument

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a Detroit man who was attempting to help resolve a family conflict. The incident happened at about midnight on July 16, on Detroit's west side near the intersection of Ward and Puritan. According to Crime Stoppers, Terrence Eggleston, Jr., was trying to end an altercation between his cousin and her boyfriend when he was fatally shot.All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information about this crime, tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through the website at www.1800speakup.org. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit.   The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.  
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

