ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Click2Houston.com

Tracking a front moving into Texas

A front moves into the state of Texas today. Heavy rain will accompany the front as it moves south. For us in southeast Texas, the heaviest and more widespread rain will fall in our northern cities. In the Houston area we have a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas Thursday; Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – Circle K is offering a huge discount on gas just days before Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. during “Circle K Fuel Day.” The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time. The company said any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Heights#Food Drink
Click2Houston.com

Judge Hidalgo taking legal action against state officials’ ‘false claims’ of defunding law enforcement in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioners’ court Wednesday to authorize outside counsel to take legal action against state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Click2Houston.com

Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy