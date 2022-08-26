Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
KPRC 2 Investigates: Houston homeowners waiting to have solar panels connected to grid
HOUSTON – Chris Bourque and his wife Zury wash dishes inside their home in Cypress, but what they’d really like to do is wash their hands of a huge problem with their brand new solar panel system. You see, despite all the money they have spent, they can’t...
Hundreds of Harmony Public Schools teachers across Houston to receive up to an additional $22K in salary
HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 227 teachers in the Greater Houston area are recipients of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means these Harmony teachers will receive up to $22,000 in additional salary,...
PHOTOS: See images of historic Battleship Texas as it makes milestone journey to Galveston for $35M repair
SAN JACINTO, Texas – The historic Battleship Texas is making a milestone journey to Galveston from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site Wednesday. The 105-year-old vessel will undergo an extensive $35 million repair at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation’s shipyard to fix the hull, a news release states.
Investigates: Emails show city council relations director, William Paul Thomas, had close communication with private businessman
HOUSTON – City of Houston leaders are calling for an outside investigation into the actions of a now former city director, William Paul Thomas, after KPRC 2 Investigates uncovered emails showing negotiations in favor of a private businessman. Thomas, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge tied to...
Tracking a front moving into Texas
A front moves into the state of Texas today. Heavy rain will accompany the front as it moves south. For us in southeast Texas, the heaviest and more widespread rain will fall in our northern cities. In the Houston area we have a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s.
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
City of Katy rescinds mandatory water restrictions for residents after increase rainfall, limited water use
KATY, Texas – The city of Katy has lifted its a mandatory water restriction for residents after an increase in rainfall over the past two weeks and limited use of water in the city. The city issued the water restriction on Aug. 5 after reaching Stage 3 Severe Drought...
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas Thursday; Here’s what you need to know
HOUSTON – Circle K is offering a huge discount on gas just days before Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. during “Circle K Fuel Day.” The price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time. The company said any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Thieves target Houston area sneaker stores; Owner says he lost nearly $30,000 on merchandise
The owners of several sneaker stores in the Houston area have banded together in hopes of stopping what they suspect has been a string of burglaries, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars of sneakers and other inventory stolen within a matter of minutes. “It’s just really deflating to kind...
Judge Hidalgo taking legal action against state officials’ ‘false claims’ of defunding law enforcement in Harris County
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioners’ court Wednesday to authorize outside counsel to take legal action against state officials, including Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, in response to the comptroller’s recent claims regarding Harris County’s budgeting decisions under Chapter 120 of the Texas Local Government Code.
Pct. 4 hosts fundraiser for Deputy Daryl Garrett, victim of 2021 ambush, shooting at north Houston nightclub
HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is calling on the community to help support a deputy severely injured in a shooting last year. They’re hosting a barbecue fundraiser for Deputy Darryl Garrett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ranch BBQ at 22548 Tomball Parkway. A BBQ sandwich and chips are $10.
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
Couple recalls rescuing German Shepherd that was ejected from speeding truck in Katy area
KATY – The witnesses who rescued a German Shepherd after it was ejected onto a busy road in the Katy area are sharing their story, hoping it serves as a wake-up call on how not to transport pets. “He called me (and) he was like, ‘I think it’s dead....
Injured, malnourished dogs worth thousands found in stolen U-Haul truck in The Woodlands; This is what authorities say was going on
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A woman and man were arrested in The Woodlands after authorities found multiple malnourished and injured dogs – some worth thousands of dollars – in the back of a stolen U-Haul truck on Aug. 30, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
Dog owners take legal action against training facility after beloved pet dies from heat stroke during 10-day stay
HOUSTON – For Devin and Jessica van der Hahn, Einstein and Kramer is their pride and joy. “He was a little bit of a scaredy cat. If someone rang the doorbell, he would run upstairs and hide behind the bathtub, actually,” van der Hahn said. On May 25,...
Turn this guy in and get up to $5K. Bank robber dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ strikes again, this time wearing blue
HOUSTON – The bank robbery suspect originally dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ has struck again, but this time, he was wearing blue, FBI Houston Field Office representatives said. According to authorities, on Aug. 27, the suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank located inside the Joe V’s...
VIDEO: Suspect hops off bike, beats car with hammer before carjacking driver outside restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of a suspect seen carjacking a man outside a restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The carjacking was reported July 26 at 9:40 p.m. outside a restaurant, located in the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive. Police said the...
