Raleigh, N.C. — Just about half of North Carolina students tested at grade level last spring, a shift downward from pre-pandemic years. The scores, released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Thursday, are an indicator of the slowed pace of student learning since the COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous learning disruptions over more than two years across much of the state.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO