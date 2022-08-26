ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina names winners for $206M in broadband grants

MEBANE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper's administration announced $206 million in broadband grants on Wednesday, by far the largest tranche of high-speed internet awards coming from federal recovery funds for North Carolina. Cooper's office said the competitive matching grants to internet providers and an electric cooperative should benefit nearly...
MEBANE, NC
WRAL News

New data: Just about half of NC students test at grade level in most subjects

Raleigh, N.C. — Just about half of North Carolina students tested at grade level last spring, a shift downward from pre-pandemic years. The scores, released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Thursday, are an indicator of the slowed pace of student learning since the COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous learning disruptions over more than two years across much of the state.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 2-4)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC

Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue

Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Rivalry aside, UNC grad -- the governor -- honors Coach K

RALEIGH, N.C. — Setting aside the heated college basketball rivalry, recently retired Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski was honored Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper — a two-time graduate of the University of North Carolina — with the state's highest honor. Eschewing his favored Tar Heel blue tie...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

School shootings have increased by over 800% in past decade

As students settle in to a new school year, security remains a main concern for parents and school administrators. Active shooter training was among the topics of discussion Thursday for the Governor's Crime Commission meeting. When three Wake County schools went on lockdown because of a nearby shooting earlier this...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Cary Academy's tenth grade class at Concord Mills Mall when man shot by police

Concord, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers near Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the mall in the afternoon after receiving a report three men stole credit cards from someone inside the mall. When officers attempted to approach the three people outside the mall, police said they ran back into the mall and a chase began.
CONCORD, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

