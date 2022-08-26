Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Man with Chapel Hill connection pleads guilty to role in assault on Capitol officer in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — A former Chapel Hill business owner pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 attack that led to the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Julian Elie Khater, 32, formerly of Chapel Hill, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, W.Va., were both...
Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation. Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC...
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Cary, N.C. — Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it's not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation's safety. Greenwood Forest...
ACLU: Death penalty would violate Raleigh man's constitutional rights
Raleigh, N.C. — The American Civil Liberties Union is seeking to bar death qualifications from jury selection in a Wake County case. Brandon Hill is accused of shooting and killing a man at a Raleigh motel in 2016. But Hill's attorney said a death penalty case would violate Hill's constitutional rights.
In rural North Carolina, tech tool offers police 'mass surveillance on a budget'
Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press.
North Carolina names winners for $206M in broadband grants
MEBANE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper's administration announced $206 million in broadband grants on Wednesday, by far the largest tranche of high-speed internet awards coming from federal recovery funds for North Carolina. Cooper's office said the competitive matching grants to internet providers and an electric cooperative should benefit nearly...
From engineer to artist: Long-time UNC Rex employee paints mural to brighten hospital
Raleigh, N.C. — UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh has added new artwork to brighten up a courtyard. It began with an employee challenge to submit ideas for a large outdoor mural -- and ended with a long-term employee painting the mural by hand. When the hospital asked employees to...
New data: Just about half of NC students test at grade level in most subjects
Raleigh, N.C. — Just about half of North Carolina students tested at grade level last spring, a shift downward from pre-pandemic years. The scores, released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Thursday, are an indicator of the slowed pace of student learning since the COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous learning disruptions over more than two years across much of the state.
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 2-4)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. 13th Annual African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County - This two-day festival will include free block parties on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh on Saturday and Sunday. The parties are followed by concerts in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are required to attend the concerts, but not the block party.
Durham's unarmed first responders are making an impact, data shows
Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new team of unarmed first responders is helping lighten the load on police by responding to hundreds of calls, new data released Monday shows. In late June, Durham’s Community Safety Department launched new crisis pilot programs as part of its Holistic...
Candidate for Person County Sheriff says someone shot at campaign signs in yard
Person County, N.C. — A gunman opened fire on a Person County Sheriff's candidate campaign sign in his own front yard. It happened on Monday night around 9:30, according to candidate Keith Daye. Daye, a Democrat, said he and his family were home at the time. The bullet holes...
'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC
Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Coach K, Gov. Cooper put rivalry aside at Order of the Long Leaf Pine ceremony
Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday hosts an event honoring former Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski at the Governor's Mansion in downtown Raleigh.
Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue
Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
Rivalry aside, UNC grad -- the governor -- honors Coach K
RALEIGH, N.C. — Setting aside the heated college basketball rivalry, recently retired Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski was honored Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper — a two-time graduate of the University of North Carolina — with the state's highest honor. Eschewing his favored Tar Heel blue tie...
Downtown Raleigh's population could double in next decade, with nearly $2 billion in new development projects
Raleigh, N.C. — Developers are planning billions of dollars worth of new projects in downtown Raleigh. On Wednesday, more than 600 city leaders, developers, business owners and realtors gathered at the Raleigh Convention Center to hear the annual report on the State of Downtown. The report showed some key...
Don't say picky eater: Raleigh mom creates TikTok channel to help mealtime struggles
Raleigh, N.C. — Jessica Mancinik, a Raleigh mother of two, has her dream job working as a speech language pathologist and feeding behavior specialist at Duke University Hospital. Mancinik helps patients with dysphasia or swallowing difficulties and works with new parents struggling to bottle feed their babies, especially infants...
School shootings have increased by over 800% in past decade
As students settle in to a new school year, security remains a main concern for parents and school administrators. Active shooter training was among the topics of discussion Thursday for the Governor's Crime Commission meeting. When three Wake County schools went on lockdown because of a nearby shooting earlier this...
Cary Academy's tenth grade class at Concord Mills Mall when man shot by police
Concord, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers near Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday. Police said they were called to the mall in the afternoon after receiving a report three men stole credit cards from someone inside the mall. When officers attempted to approach the three people outside the mall, police said they ran back into the mall and a chase began.
Internet, cell phone service down at 3 Wake County schools
Raleigh, N.C. — Internet and phone service was down Tuesday at three schools in Wake County on the first week of classes. The outage was reported around 9 a.m. by district officials and was affecting Leesville Road elementary, middle and high schools. It's unclear at this time what caused...
