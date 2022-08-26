Read full article on original website
Related
more955.com
Mitchell High School announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
MITCHELL — Mitchell High School and the Mitchell Athletic Booster Club is excited to announce the Mitchell High School. Hall of Fame Class of 2022. An open house will be held at The Depot on Friday, September 2, 2022, from. 6:00pm-8:00pm with a program being held at 7:00pm. Inductees...
more955.com
Rosalie Hohn, 76, Mitchell
Rosalie went peacefully home to the Lord on Monday, August 29, 2022, at her home under hospice care. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, September 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 PM Scripture Service with a Rosary to follow.
more955.com
2022 Labor Day garbage collection schedule for Mitchell
Due to the observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 5th, there will be no garbage collection on that day. Garbage will be collected Tuesday through Saturday, September 6th-10th. During this week, your garbage will be collected one day later than normal. Recycling will follow the same schedule. The Regional...
Comments / 0