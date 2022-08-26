Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local briefs includes prospects for property tax hike in Commerce
Today is a deadline day in Oconee County: this is the last day for nominations for the Oconee County Schools Hall of Fame. Nominations can be made online at the Oconee County School District website. The City Council in Commerce is scheduling public hearings and making plans for a vote...
nowhabersham.com
Baldwin resident warns council people ‘are going to move’ if city raises taxes
Baldwin resident Debbie Satterfield is worried. The city council is considering raising taxes and she says, if they do, it will hurt a lot of people. “I think I can financially do it, but I know lots of other people it’s going to be a strain on them and their families,” Satterfield told council members during a public hearing Monday night. “It’s really going to hurt a lot of people.”
nowhabersham.com
Fitzgerald named Cornelia Main Street Manager
The City of Cornelia is making more departmental changes. This week the city named Special Events Coordinator, Lindsey Fitzgerald, to the job of Main Street Manager. Fitzgerald has been in her current position for almost two years. She has been responsible for organizing all city events including Christmas in Cornelia, the Big Red Apple Festival, and Downtown trick-or-treat, among others. She has also helped market the city and its tourist attractions and managed social media.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Grading contractor selected for Rivian plant site
MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowhabersham.com
White County invests in more Dominion voting machines
The White County Board of Commissioners has approved funds to improve voting in the county. At Monday’s commission work session and called meeting, the board approved the purchase of two additional voting machines. White County’s new elections supervisor Jody Davis told commissioners he and the elections board have discussed...
3 Republican candidates to hold “meet and greet” at Forsyth County neighborhood
Republican candidates will be at the Longlake subdivision clubhouse for a "meet and greet" event on September 22(Image by Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) With the November 8 General Election getting closer, residents from Longlake subdivision in south Forsyth County will have a chance to meet and ask questions from Republican candidates seeking to represent them.
Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City Center
Get ready for a year-round farmer's market at The Cumming City Center.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) A tradition that started in 1978 will enter a new period this fall. At the end of September, the Cumming Farmers Market moves to the Cumming City Center and will stay open year.
Latest Ga DOT contracts include work along I-85 in Jackson Co
The Georgia DOT has awarded contracts for work along I-85 in Jackson County: the $21 million will pay for a median from the Jackson County line to south of the Interstate at State Route 403. From WSB TV…. In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation) awarded over $150 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrwh.com
White County Graduates Four New Firefighters
Cleveland)- Four new firefighter recruits have accomplished their goal of receiving basic training and are now ready to put the skills they learned into action. White County Public Safety held a graduation ceremony Tuesday night for Kyleigh Johnson, Owen Pitchford, Will Sexton, and Terry Stewart. Johnson was unable to attend the ceremony due to health reasons.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell
This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
nowhabersham.com
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration planned to bring Habersham’s Hispanic residents into view
The latest population breakdowns for Habersham County show the Hispanic population at 38% in Cornelia. However, Habersham 200, the latest history published in 2019 about Habersham County makes no mention of the county’s Hispanic residents. The lack of recognition of the county’s cultural diversity is something Emily Pahuamba and Audrey Davenport hope to change through Hispanic Heritage Month in September.
nddist.com
Power Tool Companies Announce Merger
BRASELTON, Ga. — Koki Holdings America Ltd. on Friday announced a merger of two organizations, Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools in North America. Effective Dec. 2022, both brands will operate their headquarters, factory service center and distribution functions from state-of-the-art facility in Braselton, Georgia, north of Atlanta. This will support the expansion and continuity of both brands and increase value to their partners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Changes are coming to Peachtree Corners Circle medians. Traffic delays are expected
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Drivers in Peachtree Corners will notice some changes to the medians along Peachtree Corners Circle in the coming months. Getting underway in September, the city will begin a median landscaping project on Peachtree Corners Circle between Springs Lane and Westchase Village Lane. The project will consist...
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs
An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process
Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.
nowhabersham.com
White County Fire Training School graduates sworn-in
Four firefighter recruits are on the job in White County ready to put their newly-acquired skills into action. White County Public Safety held a graduation ceremony Tuesday night for Kyleigh Johnson, Owen Pitchford, Will Sexton, and Terry Stewart. During the ceremony at the White County Senior Center, training officer Captain...
NE Ga police blotter: stolen church bus found in Oconee Co, gun found in school in Franklin Co
A bus reported stolen from a church in Royston is found in Oconee County: Royston Police were, at last report, still searching for whoever stole the bus from the Path Church in Royston. A 50 year-old Elberton man is booked into the Elbert County Detention Center on felony theft charges:...
nowhabersham.com
Buford Brock
Buford “Goose” Brock, age 76, of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, following a sudden illness. Mr. Brock was born on September 7, 1945, in Banks County, Georgia to the late Alvin Pete and Ila Mae Brock. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Carolyn Brock; and brother, Clarence Phillip “Phil” Brock.
eastcobbnews.com
Foundation named for Wheeler graduate to hold golf fundraiser
The Jason Cunningham Charitable Foundation, a non-profit that assists children with hearing loss, is holding a golf fundraiser in the fall. The Jason Cunningham Charity Golf Classic takes place Oct. 17 at Horseshoe Bend Country Club (2100 Steeplechase Lane, Roswell) and includes prizes and other activities. Cunningham, a 1999 graduate...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
Comments / 0