Maxton, NC

Robeson woman hits $750K+ jackpot, says ‘dream home’ is next

By Ashley Anderson
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NM5yB_0hWwIJrz00

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — “Now I can have something to call my own.”

That’s what Linda McCain, 54, of Maxton said after realizing a lottery win would get her to her goal of her ‘dream home.’

McCain said she started to scream after a $1 Cash 5 ticket turned into a rare opportunity to put $756,362 in the bank.

She bought her jackpot-winning ticket from the Short Stop Mart on West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton.

“When I realized it, I just started hollering,” McCain said. “I was feeling so good I couldn’t even go back to sleep.” She said she was looking at the numbers late in the evening the night after the Aug. 18 drawing and couldn’t believe her eyes.

McCain said she bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket several weeks ago and every number on the ticket had some significance for her so she has used the same numbers ever since.

“I was pinching everybody to make sure it was real,” McCain said. “My sister told me, ‘You deserve it.’”

McCain took home $537,093 from lottery headquarters on Friday after state and federal taxes were withheld.

“I guess it was my time,” McCain said. “This is awesome.”

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

