Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC6.com
City council to honor firefighter who rescued man from burning home in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence City Council will honor a firefighter who saved a man from a burning home earlier this summer. Stanley Carmichael will receive the Municipal Medal of Bravery after rescuing the man from the fire on Rhodes Street back on July 24. The fire broke...
ABC6.com
Fall River alerts residents, businesses of emergency water shut down tonight
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Residents and businesses on North Main Street from Weetamoe Street north to Herman Street will be without water for several hours starting Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The city said the water shut down is to repair a water leak that was found on...
ABC6.com
Man found in Fall River landfill identified 17 years after death
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man found in a Fall River landfill has been identified 17 years after his death. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Leon Brown, 41, of Boston. On Aug. 29, 2005, Fall River police received a call of a...
ABC6.com
Winters Elementary School delay caused by fire alarm’s backup battery ‘malfunction’
PAWTUCKET R.I. (WLNE) — After the first week of school was canceled due to health and safety concerns, the Winters elementary community was told why their new building was not up to code. “What was clearly laid out by our construction partners, Gilbane and Colliers, were the facts,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
ABC6.com
Man charged in connection to Dorr Street shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged in connection to an early morning Dorr Street shooting appeared in court Thursday. Raymond Symonds, 19, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man in the neck just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to the hospital...
ABC6.com
Coventry police identify victim in fatal ATV crash
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police have identified the victim in last weekend’s fatal ATV crash. Police said that 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas, of Warren, was killed in the crash on Cahoone Road early Saturday morning. Stacilauskas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her ATV was the only vehicle...
ABC6.com
Providence Career and Technical Academy placed on lockdown for potential security risk
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Career and Technical Academy was placed on lockdown Thursday because of a potential security risk. Police said they received a call for a report of an open door and unknown person inside the building. When officers arrived to the school, the person in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Search continues for driver, pick-up truck in Providence fatal hit-and-run
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that they are still searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened last month. Police released a new photo of the pick-up truck, which they described as a “newer model Ford F-150.”. A pedestrian was hit by the...
ABC6.com
Providence police say man shot in neck in critical condition
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in the neck in Providence overnight. Providence police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to a call for shots fired on Dorr Street. Police said the man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries but is in critical conditions. His name wasn’t immediately released.
ABC6.com
Police: Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Pawtucket early Tuesday morning. Pawtucket police responded at about 6:30 a.m. to Rhodes Street for reports of shots fired. ABC6 News crews at the scene witnessed crime scene tape blocking off the area.
ABC6.com
Warwick police urge residents to check cameras in search for break-in suspects
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police are searching for the culprit of some recent car break-ins in the city. Police said that the break-ins happened between midnight and 4 a.m. on Aug. 26, and between midnight and 5 a.m. on Aug. 29. Two cars were stolen, and have since...
ABC6.com
Providence police find missing autistic 14-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday has been found. Police said Tuesday that 14-year-old Nathan Para was located just before 1 p.m. He was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. It wasn’t immediately known where...
ABC6.com
Police arrest 2 men for stealing car in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police have arrested two men accused of stealing a car in the city on Friday. Police said Daveon Silva, 20, and CJ Almeida, 23, were found inside the car with a gun. Both men took off running but eventually surrendered, according to police. Silva...
ABC6.com
License plate reading cameras go live in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — License plate reading cameras have officially gone live in Providence starting Thursday. Twenty-five cameras were installed around the city last month, but only 23 went live as of Sept. 1. According to the Providence Police Department, the cameras capture and store license plates with the...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Dairy Farm to open new location in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another addition to the Providence food scene! Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is coming to the capital city. In a Facebook post Monday, the dairy farm wrote that it’s opening Wright’s Creamery in the Farm Fresh RI building on Sim Avenue. It...
ABC6.com
Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
ABC6.com
212 guns taken off the streets in Providence this year, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police discussed crime statistics through the summer and policing initiatives at a briefing on Wednesday. Mayor Jorge Elorza said that 212 guns have been taken off the streets so far in 2022. In their mid-year report in July, the police department said over 200 guns were expected to be seized by the end of the year.
ABC6.com
Police find girl, 13, who went missing from children’s home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from a children’s home earlier this month has been found. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for DCYF, told ABC 6 News that Bella Whitbeck was located...
ABC6.com
RIPTA launches year-long free bus service on route out of Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced on Thursday that one of it’s most frequent routes will be providing free bus service for a year. The pilot program will offer free fare on the R-Line, which connects Providence to Pawtucket, effective immediately. Gov. Dan...
Comments / 0