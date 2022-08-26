ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#The American Red Cross
ABC6.com

Bear seen roaming around Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
EASTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man charged in connection to Dorr Street shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged in connection to an early morning Dorr Street shooting appeared in court Thursday. Raymond Symonds, 19, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man in the neck just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to the hospital...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Coventry police identify victim in fatal ATV crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police have identified the victim in last weekend’s fatal ATV crash. Police said that 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas, of Warren, was killed in the crash on Cahoone Road early Saturday morning. Stacilauskas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her ATV was the only vehicle...
COVENTRY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
North Smithfield, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police say man shot in neck in critical condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in the neck in Providence overnight. Providence police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to a call for shots fired on Dorr Street. Police said the man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries but is in critical conditions. His name wasn’t immediately released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Pawtucket early Tuesday morning. Pawtucket police responded at about 6:30 a.m. to Rhodes Street for reports of shots fired. ABC6 News crews at the scene witnessed crime scene tape blocking off the area.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police find missing autistic 14-year-old boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday has been found. Police said Tuesday that 14-year-old Nathan Para was located just before 1 p.m. He was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. It wasn’t immediately known where...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police arrest 2 men for stealing car in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police have arrested two men accused of stealing a car in the city on Friday. Police said Daveon Silva, 20, and CJ Almeida, 23, were found inside the car with a gun. Both men took off running but eventually surrendered, according to police. Silva...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

License plate reading cameras go live in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — License plate reading cameras have officially gone live in Providence starting Thursday. Twenty-five cameras were installed around the city last month, but only 23 went live as of Sept. 1. According to the Providence Police Department, the cameras capture and store license plates with the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Wright’s Dairy Farm to open new location in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another addition to the Providence food scene! Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is coming to the capital city. In a Facebook post Monday, the dairy farm wrote that it’s opening Wright’s Creamery in the Farm Fresh RI building on Sim Avenue. It...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
SOMERSET, MA
ABC6.com

212 guns taken off the streets in Providence this year, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police discussed crime statistics through the summer and policing initiatives at a briefing on Wednesday. Mayor Jorge Elorza said that 212 guns have been taken off the streets so far in 2022. In their mid-year report in July, the police department said over 200 guns were expected to be seized by the end of the year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police find girl, 13, who went missing from children’s home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from a children’s home earlier this month has been found. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for DCYF, told ABC 6 News that Bella Whitbeck was located...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA launches year-long free bus service on route out of Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced on Thursday that one of it’s most frequent routes will be providing free bus service for a year. The pilot program will offer free fare on the R-Line, which connects Providence to Pawtucket, effective immediately. Gov. Dan...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy