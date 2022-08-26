ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New data shows Minnesota students far behind pre-pandemic achievement levels

By BringMeTheNews
 6 days ago
A student in remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy of Unsplash.

The majority of Minnesota students are not meeting state proficiency standards in math and a shrinking number of students are proficient in reading, according to new test data released by the Minnesota Department of Education.

The new data offers a more detailed picture of how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted learning and worsened longstanding, systemic inequities in student outcomes, coming after the onset of the deadly virus led to school shutdowns and remote learning for long periods of 2020 and part of 2021.

The achievement data, drawn from two standardized tests, shows around 45% of Minnesota students meeting state standards for math.

Graphic: Bring Me The News. 

While this number mostly held steady with a very slight increase over last year, it's nearly a 10% drop compared to the last round of testing before the pandemic.

In reading, just over half of Minnesota students are meeting proficiency standards, but this number also shrunk significantly since 2019 and dropped an additional 1.5% since last year.

Data on how well students are learning continues to be a major point of political contention both nationally and statewide, with Republicans in Minnesota largely opposing increases to public school funding and criticizing COVID-19 public health measures that brought prolonged school closures.

Democrats widely support increases to the per-student state aid funding formula to help districts close multi-million-dollar funding gaps for mandated services, such as special education.

On Thursday, MDE named 371 schools and 15 districts that'll receive support over the next three years after the North Star accountability system identified which schools, in particular, were not meeting students' needs based on key achievement criteria.

"These statewide assessment results reinforce what we already know – our students, families, school communities and educators need us to continue to meet this moment,” stated MDE Commissioner Heather Mueller.

Bring Me The News

2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash

Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
