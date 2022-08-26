Read full article on original website
How, What and When to Watch Utah takes on Florida
The offseason is finally over as the No. 7 University of Utah football team heads down to Gainsville to take on Florida in one of the most hyped games of week one. Both teams are heading into the season with some hype and it looks to be a great game in the Swamp.
Three-star forward Karson Templin eyeing Utah programs for official visits
Another hard-playing prospect from the south region emerged during the final live period weekends of the summer. Three-star power forward Karson Templin saw high major offers come his way as the summer concluded and recently has been on the visiting trail to check out a few of his suitors up and close.
Game Notes - No. 7 Utah Utes vs Florida Gators
The No. 7 Utes travel to Gainesville this weekend to take on a tough Florida Gators squad in The Swamp. There is a lot of excitement with this game, as it will be a marquee matchup in prime time. Kyle Whittingham's squad look to build on their first conference championship last season. Aspirations are quite high this year and it all starts on Saturday night.
Gators wearing traditional uniform combination for Utah game
The Florida Gators kick off the Billy Napier era on the field this coming weekend with a big home game against the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes. The Gators have been itching to hit the field to show off their hard work they have been putting in this offseason under a new staff. The Gators head into this game as 2.5 point underdogs at home against the Utes, and hope to start off this new coaching regime with a big win in The Swamp. This game will kick off under the lights, with a 7:00 p.m. ET start time.
Analytics Preview: Florida Gators vs Utah Utes
On Saturday, the University of Utah Utes travel to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators and their new head coach Billy Napier. While neither team is the same as it was last year, the advanced numbers can still give us some insight into how the match-up may go down.
Utah State coach Blake Anderson reveals his message to players on taking on Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After their 31-20 Week 0 win against UConn, the Utah State Aggies will travel to Alabama for a Week 1 matchup against the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. During a press conference Monday, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson was asked what his message to his players is on getting to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
