ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Fort Madison man accused of sexually abusing a minor and recording women in restaurant bathroom

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 5 days ago

A Fort Madison man is facing multiple charges after police say he paid an underage girl for sex and was in possession of images of women who were unknowingly photographed while using the bathroom at a Fort Madison restaurant.

Charles Meyer, 50, has been charged with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a child (class C felony), prostitution (class D felony), two counts of purchasing/possessing depictions of a minor in a sex act (aggravated misdemeanor), 14 counts of invasion of privacy (aggravated misdemeanor), and being a domestic abuse offender in possession of a firearm (class D felony).

In September 2021, the Fort Madison Police Department and Iowa Department of Human Services began investigating a report of a 15-year-old girl who had allegedly been using adult dating websites and social media to meet and have sexual encounters with older men, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl identified Meyer as one of these men, telling police she sent him nude photos and had performed sex acts at Meyer's residence on four occasions in September and October 2021.

The girl also told investigators Meyer paid her $100 after one encounter.

On Aug. 9., Meyer was interviewed by a detective with the Fort Madison Police Department.

More: Sunnyside Elementary in Burlington evacuated after mechanical issue and smoke set off fire alarm

Meyer admitted to having met the girl on only one occasion and denied paying her, telling the detective that he loaned her the $100, according to the complaint. Meyer indicated he was unaware of her age, the complaint states.

On Aug. 18, Meyer was arrested. Police obtained a search warrant for electronic and data storage items at Meyer's home.

According to court records, police found a micro SD card that contained photos and video of seven adult women and one girl who appeared to be under age 10 in stages of undress while they were using the bathroom of Vel's Amigo's Restaurant in Fort Madison, where Meyer worked as a manager, between July 2020 and August 2021.

Meyer later admitted to investigators that he took the images with a hidden camera that he placed in a trash can inside the bathroom, that the camera was in place for approximately seven months before he removed it, that the videos were taken via motion detection, and that the files were located on his phone.

More: Burlington men sentenced for participation in large-scale meth operation

The Fort Madison Police Department said more victims are expected to be identified, and that more charges are expected to be filed.

Fort Madison police also say that the owner and management team of the restaurant have been cooperative in the investigation and that there is no evidence to suggest that anyone other than Meyer had any knowledge or involvement in the bathroom recordings.

Meyer is being held at the Lee County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 2 and arraignment scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 16, both at the North Lee County Courthouse in Fort Madison.

More: Warsaw man arrested for sex abuse charge in Lee County after missing juvenile found

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Fort Madison man accused of sexually abusing a minor and recording women in restaurant bathroom

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Fort Madison, IA
Fort Madison, IA
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Prostitution#Domestic Violence#Sex Acts#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy