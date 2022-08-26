Fort Madison man accused of sexually abusing a minor and recording women in restaurant bathroom

A Fort Madison man is facing multiple charges after police say he paid an underage girl for sex and was in possession of images of women who were unknowingly photographed while using the bathroom at a Fort Madison restaurant.

Charles Meyer, 50, has been charged with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a child (class C felony), prostitution (class D felony), two counts of purchasing/possessing depictions of a minor in a sex act (aggravated misdemeanor), 14 counts of invasion of privacy (aggravated misdemeanor), and being a domestic abuse offender in possession of a firearm (class D felony).

In September 2021, the Fort Madison Police Department and Iowa Department of Human Services began investigating a report of a 15-year-old girl who had allegedly been using adult dating websites and social media to meet and have sexual encounters with older men, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl identified Meyer as one of these men, telling police she sent him nude photos and had performed sex acts at Meyer's residence on four occasions in September and October 2021.

The girl also told investigators Meyer paid her $100 after one encounter.

On Aug. 9., Meyer was interviewed by a detective with the Fort Madison Police Department.

Meyer admitted to having met the girl on only one occasion and denied paying her, telling the detective that he loaned her the $100, according to the complaint. Meyer indicated he was unaware of her age, the complaint states.

On Aug. 18, Meyer was arrested. Police obtained a search warrant for electronic and data storage items at Meyer's home.

According to court records, police found a micro SD card that contained photos and video of seven adult women and one girl who appeared to be under age 10 in stages of undress while they were using the bathroom of Vel's Amigo's Restaurant in Fort Madison, where Meyer worked as a manager, between July 2020 and August 2021.

Meyer later admitted to investigators that he took the images with a hidden camera that he placed in a trash can inside the bathroom, that the camera was in place for approximately seven months before he removed it, that the videos were taken via motion detection, and that the files were located on his phone.

The Fort Madison Police Department said more victims are expected to be identified, and that more charges are expected to be filed.

Fort Madison police also say that the owner and management team of the restaurant have been cooperative in the investigation and that there is no evidence to suggest that anyone other than Meyer had any knowledge or involvement in the bathroom recordings.

Meyer is being held at the Lee County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 2 and arraignment scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 16, both at the North Lee County Courthouse in Fort Madison.

