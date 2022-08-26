Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
WCVB
Two dead in separate Boston shootings, officials say
BOSTON — Two shootings Wednesday evening in separate areas of Boston have turned fatal, police said. Boston police were called at 8:20 p.m. to the area of 115 Dale St., which is near Malcolm X Park in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from...
universalhub.com
Man murdered on Dale Street in Roxbury
Boston Police report a man was shot outside 115 Dale St. in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m. He was declared dead at the scene.
Tensions, accusations of racism erupt during Boston City Council meeting
Tensions boiling over on Wednesday inside and outside the Boston City Council chamber. The serious concerns raised suggesting the Boston City Council is racially divided. And it all came to a head during debate over the handling of sex assault allegations against one of their own. “I walked into this...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Contentious Boston City Council meeting devolves into chaos at City Hall
BOSTON — Wednesday's meeting of the Boston City Council took a heated turn and resulted in all members of the public being escorted out of the chamber and a scuffle breaking out in the hallway. Early on in the meeting, a woman was escorted out of the chamber after...
WCVB
Cold Case Unit identifies body found in Massachusetts landfill 17 years ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Seventeen years after a decomposing body was found in a southeastern Massachusetts landfill, new techniques have helped investigators to identify the victim. The case began on Aug. 29, 2005, when the body was found at the BFI landfill site on Airport Road in Fall River....
nbcboston.com
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
Dorchester fugitive punches out MBTA trolley window
Jhovan Louis-Jeune, 33, was arrested for other outstanding warrants from several Massachusetts courts, including assault to murder. A man wanted for assault to murder allegedly punched out a trolley window Monday before he was arrested for other outstanding warrants, Transit Police said. Transit Police officers responded to the Mattapan MBTA...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
NECN
1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
WCVB
125 years after Boston's subway first opened, MBTA ordered to make major changes
BOSTON — One hundred twenty-five years after Boston opened the first subway in the nation, the modern system is besieged by safety deficiencies and faces federal mandates for improvements. Boylston and Park Street were the first two stations built - and opened on Sept. 1, 1897, as the Tremont...
whdh.com
Activist: BPD officer injured by needle during cleanup highlights ongoing issue at Roxbury park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are speaking up after a police officer was pricked by a hypodermic needle during a cleanup effort at Clifford Park in Roxbury over the weekend. “Not one, not two, several packages of needles,” activist Domingos DaRosa said in a video as he looked over discarded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Jacob Pimentel of Boston indicted in connection with 4 bank robberies
A 31-year-old man accused of robbing four separate banks in the Boston area was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with the robberies, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Jacob Pimentel, 31, of Boston, was indicted Monday on four counts of bank robbery. Pimentel is...
Lawrence police captain placed on administrative leave
LAWRENCE, Mass. — According to a police source, veteran Lawrence Police Captain Maurice Aguiler was escorted out of Lawrence Police Headquarters after surrendering his badge, gun, cruiser and other city property on Wednesday. He was placed on administrative leave. A source tells Boston 25 News the disciplinary action was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
More beagles rescued from testing lab looking for homes in Mass.
BREWSTER, Mass. — More beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia are safe on the Cape Cod. The Animal Rescue League of Boston has brought 25 beagles to its Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. A federal judge ordered the facility to surrender all 4,000 dogs in their care...
WCVB
Mother says daughter misidentified on first day at Boston school, leading to missing person report
BOSTON — A woman is considering withdrawing her 5-year-old daughter from a Boston charter school after the girl was misidentified on the first day of classes, a mistake that prompted a missing person report. Kyeisha Alexander said she dropped off her daughter, Nylah Kamara, off at the Match Community...
whdh.com
Over a dozen displaced by fire in Allston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrant, delaying efforts to put out a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
WCVB
In Marblehead, sailors get their speed on
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Yacht Club, headquartered in Marblehead, hosts a weekly Wednesday night amateur race series for its members and friends. Boats compete in 4 classes and courses are set up weekly based on wind and race time conditions. If you’re not a member of a private yacht...
Comments / 2