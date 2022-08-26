ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

TFT Set 7.5 PBE changes locked in prior to official launch

Riot Games has locked in the balance changes for Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 on the PBE testing servers, allowing the meta to shape up prior to Dragonlands Uncharted Realms’ live launch next week. Players on the live servers have just over a week to wait for the release of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Umbrella Academy skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

Cha-Cha, the time-travelling assassin from Umbrella Academy, is the latest crossover skin added to Call of Duty: Warzone in season five. The Dark Horse Comics classic turned Netflix series is the next in a long line of pop culture crossovers for the Call of Duty game. Cha-Cha now joins the likes of Ghostface, Rambo, Donnie Darko, Godzilla, and King Kong in Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Video Game#Star Guardian#Spirit Blossom#Ruination#League
dotesports.com

VALORANT’s extended soundtrack is wasted without one key feature

The extended VALORANT soundtrack is one of the most impressive and well-thought-out aspects of Riot Games’ exceptionally popular first-person shooter. The VALORANT soundtrack has instantly recognizable beats and tracks, special occasion bangers, and even authentic music inspired by the locations the game’s maps take influence from. The music...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want

When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Black/White MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft archetype

Win games using a variety of synergies. Flexibility and multiple synergies return to Magic: The Gathering Limited Draft through Dominaria United in the White and Black archetype. The White and Black (WB) archetype in Dominaria United (DMU) Draft is one of the strongest two-color builds within the Limited format. Signpost...
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Everything revealed about League’s newest book Ruination during yesterday’s sneak preview

Ruination author Anthony Reynolds and editor Bradley Englert revealed a slew of new information about their upcoming League of Legends fantasy novel. The League of Legends lore contains a number of different champions who each have their own stories as to why they are who they are. After the critically-acclaimed success of Arcane, which was centered around the story Jinx, as well as the dynamic between Piltover and Zaun, Riot Games unveiled RUINATION back in March to share the story of the Shadow of Isles. Now, just one week before its official release, Ruination author Anthony Reynolds and Senior Editor of Orbit Books Bradley Englert sat in Riot’s Twitch stream to talk about the book in more detail.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic content release timeline

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to release worldwide on Sept. 26. With this in mind, Blizzard has finally revealed the first official content release timeline addressing the first several weeks of WoW’s most beloved expansion. Although we still have to wait a while longer to...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best MTG Dominaria United cards for Standard

Standard will look different after Dominaria United is released on Sept. 9 with the set introducing new, powerful cards to the format and ushering in fall set rotation. Standard is a rotating Magic: The Gathering format that gets rid of the four oldest sets each fall. This means when Dominaria United releases the following sets will rotate out of Standard: Zendikar Rising; Kaldheim; Strixhaven: School of Mages; Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘PRI’

Wordle has players guess a new five-letter word and each day has a new word to discover. If they fail six times they lose and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used. The New York Times game has enough...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Dota 2 caster repeating ‘battle pass’ live on Twitch until Valve releases the 2022 battle pass

Valve announced that Dota 2’s 2022 battle pass will be released on Sept. 1. Dota 2 fans naturally expected to wake up to a battle pass release but were left empty-handed, hence the uprising within the community. Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt, a Dota 2 caster, decided to support the many waiting for Valve by going live on Twitch and repeating the word “battle pass” until it officially gets released.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to remain shrouded from a single Shadow Bomb for 10 seconds in Fortnite

Every week or so, Fortnite will pose new challenges to its players that put their skills to the test and gives them a new way to earn experience. As Epic Games gets ready to end Chapter Three, season three, the company is implementing new wild weeks that unvault special weapons for a limited time and offers players challenges around them. One of the Phantasm Week challenges is proving difficult.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

God of War: Ragnarök will have more varied and playful combats

God of War Ragnarök will have a combat system built on the principle of allowing Kratos to “play with his food,” according to information provided by Sony Santa Monica in an extensive Game Informer magazine story. Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh are lead combat designers who together...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rogue-likes top the Steam Deck charts for August alongside Elden Ring

Valve has released an updated set of rankings for its Steam Deck handheld console and new indie titles have ascended the throne. According to the stats, the most played game on Steam Deck during the month of August was Vampire Survivors, a roguelike shoot-em-up with unique 2D graphics. Joining this game at the top of the charts in second place was newcomer Cult of the Lamb.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

High-impact pro League picks, including Renekton, Sivir, others to receive nerfs in Patch 12.17

The League of Legends Patch 12.17 preview was released earlier today, with another strong focus on balancing champions who could impact the 2022 pro meta. Patch 12.17 will be one of the final League patches released before the start of the 2022 World Championship, so the game’s dev team is making a conscious effort to keep the pro meta in tip-top shape before the best 24 teams in the world compete for the Summoner’s Cup next month.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

FaZe Swagg confirms move to YouTube with a flashback announcement video

FaZe Clan content creator and livestreamer Swagg announced today that he is officially moving to YouTube Gaming. Swagg began his career as a content creator in early 2017, with his stream hitting the mainstream only two years later. Gaining popularity from his Call of Duty content, Swagg joined FaZe in April 2020 and quickly rose as one of the gaming organization’s most prominent members. Boasting over 1.9 million followers on Twitch at the time of his departure, FaZe Swagg has abandoned the video livestreaming platform now in favor of YouTube.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dotesports.com

What is Fortnite Rainbow Royale?

Epic Games has made it clear that Fortnite is a place of inclusion and positivity, welcoming anyone no matter who they are. To show that the company appreciates its LGBTQIA+ fans, Epic games hosts the Rainbow Royale, complete with free cosmetics and other special events through the end of the event and beyond. This year’s Rainbow Royale event has leaked early, showing some of the cosmetics.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Top 10 games releasing in September

There’s always an abundance of excellent titles to get excited for around this time of year. Franchises like FIFA and NBA 2K always release a banger every year for fans to get their mitts on. And, every year there’s always a diamond in the rough. New titles making...
FIFA

