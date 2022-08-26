Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
ifiberone.com
Alleged drunk driver who crashed into home near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — An alleged drunk driver who crashed into a home near Moses Lake on Wednesday has been identified as a Richland man. Abel Ramos, 58, was taken into custody around noon on Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Ramos was driving a Chevrolet Sonic...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
According to the Richland Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Keene Road and Westcliffe Boulevard near the Yokes. Officials stated that the front loader towed by a truck slipped off while turning onto Westcliffe and smashed into the side of a vehicle. The driver of the...
Kennewick husband, 73, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives brought a 73-year-old Tri-Cities man into custody on Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3900-block of W 7th Ave to help out with a medical issue. While en route, they learned that family members told dispatchers they found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home with what appeared to be stab wounds.
Fleeing suspect dodged a bullet during police chase at Kennewick apartment complex
Police believe the man was on fentanyl when he ran.
Update | Kennewick murder victim ‘lived in fear’ of 73-year-old husband’s growing paranoia
He’s suspected of killing his wife at their home.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
nbcrightnow.com
Man sentenced for 2021 landlord attack in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Wednesday, August, 31st, Paul Anthony McVay was sentenced in Benton County Superior Court to 140 months in prison for his role in an attack on his co-defendants landlords in December of 2021. In July, McVay was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree with a Deadly...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man suspected of fatally stabbing wife arrested
KENNEWICK – A Kennewick man was arrested Tuesday morning for the alleged crime of second-degree murder after Kennewick police were advised that family members located his wife inside the residence deceased with apparent stab wounds. Leroy Martin, 73, was in the residence and taken into custody based on the investigation. He has been booked into the Benton County Jail.
nbcrightnow.com
BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued
PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
Special Investigators identify man shot at during pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Special investigators identified the man who was shot at by law enforcement during a pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd as 35-year-old James Dean West. The Benton County Jail roster shows five separate charges against West — three of which stem from the August 22 incident. These include second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor for physical control. However, the inmate roster says that the assault charge has been dropped as of August 25.
nbcrightnow.com
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
Kennewick police need help identifying man linked to a theft
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Can you recognize this man? If so, the Kennewick Police Department wants to hear from you as it moves into the next phase of a theft investigation. According to a social media notice from the Kennewick Police Department, the man pictured was allegedly involved in a theft that occurred at a business on the 1100-block of Columbia Center Blvd.
nbcrightnow.com
Mobile market offering free food in Kennewick and Pasco
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Second Harvest Mobile Market is travelling around Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho this week and will make stops in Kennewick and Pasco over the next two days. On Thursday, September, 1st, the Mobile Market will be at Eastgate Elementary in kennewick from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
KPD finds bullet casings in Kennewick intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after multiple bullet casings were located in an intersection Sunday night, Aug. 28. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Beech Street for a weapons complaint around 8:50 p.m. When they arrived, the bullet casings were located. Officers...
Finley brush fire spreads to 10 vehicles parked in a remote yard
FINLEY, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County rushed to the scene of a brush fire that spread to several cars stationed in a remote lot on Wednesday morning. According to a social media notice shared by Benton County Fire District #1, crews were sent to a reported brush fire off Bowles Road in Finley at 8:48 a.m. on August...
KEPR
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
Sunnyside woman dies after reportedly exiting moving vehicle
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — A woman is dead after exiting a vehicle while it was in motion, according to Washington State Patrol. The incident happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning, Aug. 27. A vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 82, one mile west of Grandview city limits. Washington State Patrol says a female passenger exited the vehicle while it...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
