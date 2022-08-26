ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick husband, 73, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives brought a 73-year-old Tri-Cities man into custody on Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3900-block of W 7th Ave to help out with a medical issue. While en route, they learned that family members told dispatchers they found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home with what appeared to be stab wounds.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man sentenced for 2021 landlord attack in Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Wednesday, August, 31st, Paul Anthony McVay was sentenced in Benton County Superior Court to 140 months in prison for his role in an attack on his co-defendants landlords in December of 2021. In July, McVay was found guilty of Burglary in the First Degree with a Deadly...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#First Aid#Violent Crime#Sergeant Rigo Pruneda
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man suspected of fatally stabbing wife arrested

KENNEWICK – A Kennewick man was arrested Tuesday morning for the alleged crime of second-degree murder after Kennewick police were advised that family members located his wife inside the residence deceased with apparent stab wounds. Leroy Martin, 73, was in the residence and taken into custody based on the investigation. He has been booked into the Benton County Jail.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued

PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Special Investigators identify man shot at during pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Special investigators identified the man who was shot at by law enforcement during a pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd as 35-year-old James Dean West. The Benton County Jail roster shows five separate charges against West — three of which stem from the August 22 incident. These include second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor for physical control. However, the inmate roster says that the assault charge has been dropped as of August 25.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Mobile market offering free food in Kennewick and Pasco

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Second Harvest Mobile Market is travelling around Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho this week and will make stops in Kennewick and Pasco over the next two days. On Thursday, September, 1st, the Mobile Market will be at Eastgate Elementary in kennewick from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
GRANDVIEW, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy