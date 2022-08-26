ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Charges: Man threatened, raped woman he met near St. Paul light rail station

By Tommy Wiita
 5 days ago
Tommy Wiita

A St. Paul man has been charged for sexually assaulting a woman at a downtown St. Paul light rail stop, threatening to "snap her neck" if she didn't comply.

Charges say 64-year-old Louis Rogers faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The woman was allegedly threatened by Rogers, saying he would snap her neck if she didn't comply with his demands.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Aug. 20 just before 7 a.m., officers in St. Paul went to the 400 block of Park St. on a report of a sexual assault. The victim told police the incident happened about 10 minutes before the call was made.

Police learned that a man allegedly demanded the woman give him oral sex and submit to sexual intercourse or else he would "snap her neck if she did not comply."

The victim gave a description to officers and then was taken to a local hospital for a sexual assault examination. Results are pending, according to the complaint.

One of the descriptions the woman included regarding the man was "a vertical scar on his stomach."

While on her way to the hospital, officers saw a man that fit the description of the suspect. An officer took a picture of the man and went to the hospital to speak with the victim. When he showed her the photo, the complaints states the woman's "eyes grew big" and she said: "Oh my god. That's him. That's him. I'm positive that is him."

He was later identified as Rogers.

The woman told an investigator that she had been walking with a friend along Rice St. in St. Paul toward her friend's house. They were approached by a man, alleged to be Rogers, who asked them if they knew how to use the Metro Transit light rail train to get downtown.

The woman agreed to help the man and they both went to a transit kiosk to get him a ticket. The woman's friend went to a fast food restaurant to wait for her, court records state.

When the two got to a kiosk, Rogers allegedly became aggressive and grabbed the woman's neck. The victim showed investigators the red marks left on her neck from Rogers. She said that Rogers kept repeating "Do what I say and I won't break your neck."

Rodgers then forced the woman to walk to a stairwell on the east side of a church. Once they got to the stairwell, the woman attempted to get away but was unsuccessful. The man made the woman perform oral sex and he then raped her, according to the complaint.

When police detained Rogers, he claimed he didn't know the woman initially. Then, he stated that he had seen her "on the train a few times." Furthermore, he denied the incident ever taking place and that he had no idea how the woman knew about the scar on his stomach.

The man underwent a sexual assault suspect examination and results are pending.

Rogers is currently in custody at the Ramsey County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. Rogers made his initial court appearance on Tuesday and will be back in court on Sept. 20.

According to court records, Rogers has an extensive criminal history. He has been convicted of aggravated robbery, burglary, drug possession and theft charges dating back to 1996.

