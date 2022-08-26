ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

WILX-TV

East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is investigating after one person allegedly pulled a gun on another Tuesday night. Police told News 10 they were called to deal with an incident involving one individual pulling a gun on another, then running off. ELPD located a person matching the description, though when they approached that person fled on foot.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a homicide and are asking the public to be on the lookout. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, Markeithis Smith was shot to death outside of a party store near downtown Jackson. The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect in the incident as 44-year-old Leandrew Martin, pictured above.
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
WOODHAVEN, MI
WNEM

Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Detroit. Rona Howell was last seen Saturday (Aug. 20) in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-12521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Resident scammed out of $500 by phone fraudster

A Bloomfield Township resident was recently scammed out of $500 by a telephone caller claiming to be from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office attempting to settle a fine for not reporting for jury duty, officials said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, the 45-year-old fraud victim received several...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on Detroit man murdered during family argument

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a Detroit man who was attempting to help resolve a family conflict. The incident happened at about midnight on July 16, on Detroit's west side near the intersection of Ward and Puritan. According to Crime Stoppers, Terrence Eggleston, Jr., was trying to end an altercation between his cousin and her boyfriend when he was fatally shot.All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information about this crime, tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through the website at www.1800speakup.org. 
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after police say he and a sibling touched a downed power line near a Michigan elementary school. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday as several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines outside...
WARREN, MI

