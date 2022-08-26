Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
26-year-old sought by Detroit police after fatally shooting driver and fleeing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 26-year-old suspected in a homicide in Detroit is being sought by police after authorities found his vehicle this week. Demetrius Lovell Johnson followed two people in the area of 7 Mile and Sherwood last Friday when he fired a shot, killing the driver. Detroit police...
Woman found dead in car in woods in Woodhaven, police investigating
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday in Wayne County’s Woodhaven. Police are not saying how it’s believed that she died.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is investigating after one person allegedly pulled a gun on another Tuesday night. Police told News 10 they were called to deal with an incident involving one individual pulling a gun on another, then running off. ELPD located a person matching the description, though when they approached that person fled on foot.
WILX-TV
Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a homicide and are asking the public to be on the lookout. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, Markeithis Smith was shot to death outside of a party store near downtown Jackson. The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect in the incident as 44-year-old Leandrew Martin, pictured above.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.
WNEM
Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
abc12.com
Court gave custody of 16-month-old to father accused of killing him near Montrose
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The 39-year-old accused of killing his toddler son near Montrose last week had a long history of violence and authorities recommended against giving him custody of the boy. Chaos Demilo McCarthy was the youngest of four children and lived a tumultuous life. Police say it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman brake checks driver behind her, fires shots in I-96 road rage incident, police say
DETROIT – A woman brake checked a driver behind her and then fired shots at the car during a road rage incident on I-96 in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) in the eastbound lanes of I-96 Express near Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Detroit. Rona Howell was last seen Saturday (Aug. 20) in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-12521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
Police: Resident scammed out of $500 by phone fraudster
A Bloomfield Township resident was recently scammed out of $500 by a telephone caller claiming to be from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office attempting to settle a fine for not reporting for jury duty, officials said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, the 45-year-old fraud victim received several...
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
Man, 32, fatally shot on front steps of Michigan home
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times while on the front steps of a Michigan home, authorities said. Dijon Nelson, of Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at a residence on the 17840 block of Maine Street in Detroit.
1 person shot at Southland mall in Taylor
Taylor police say one person was shot and injured at Southland Center on Tuesday afternoon after a dispute between groups.
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on Detroit man murdered during family argument
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a Detroit man who was attempting to help resolve a family conflict. The incident happened at about midnight on July 16, on Detroit's west side near the intersection of Ward and Puritan. According to Crime Stoppers, Terrence Eggleston, Jr., was trying to end an altercation between his cousin and her boyfriend when he was fatally shot.All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information about this crime, tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or through the website at www.1800speakup.org.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials still searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on August 18, 2022 in Stratford Villa mobile park in Wixom. Police say that Lewis has not been seen by...
WILX-TV
Boy, 8, hospitalized after touching downed power line
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after police say he and a sibling touched a downed power line near a Michigan elementary school. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday as several children walked through a blocked-off area with damaged power lines outside...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe suspected shooter who ‘terrorized’ Detroit would have continued had he not been caught
DETROIT – Police believe a 19-year-old suspected shooter who killed three people and injured a fourth on Sunday in Detroit would have continued his shooting spree had he not been caught. “He was not done, right? He was in his home for that day, but the next morning he...
Deadly drive-by shooting in Flint captured on MTA bus camera
FLINT, MI – An April 2021 shooting in Flint that left a 16-year-old boy dead was captured on video by a MTA bus traveling on Dupont Street on the city’s north side, according to testimony offered Monday, Aug. 29, in Genesee County District Court. The video was shown...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in Detroit while riding in car with woman who was talking to shooter on phone, police say
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed in Detroit while riding in a car with a woman who was talking to the suspected shooter on the phone, police said. The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) at 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.
