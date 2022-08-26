Read full article on original website
whdh.com
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
nbcboston.com
Uh Oh, Looks Like We Have the First ‘Storrowing' of Allston Christmas
Sept. 1, also known as Allston Christmas, is the busiest moving day of the year in Boston, as tens of thousands of college and university students make their way back into the city for the start of the new school year. And seemingly every year, some unlucky student or parent...
nbcboston.com
Bear Wanders Around Middleton, Where Sightings Occurred 3 Weeks Ago
A black bear was seen wandering around Middleton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, just over three weeks after other bear sightings occurred. The large animal roamed through yards, and one woman says it was staring through windows at her and her family. The sightings happened near the intersection of Liberty Street and...
nbcboston.com
Meet the Person Who Got THAT Orange Line Train Fire Tattoo
This tattoo of the Orange Line train fire last month has to be seen to be believed. An MBTA train car, complete with horns, bursts from red flames. It's a tribute to the infamous incident from last month in which about 200 people evacuated from an flaming Orange Line train over the Mystic River, and it's on the leg of drag king Slim Jym Shorts.
nbcboston.com
Deadly Crash Investigation in Roxbury Closes Intersection
A deadly crash in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday morning has prompted a large police presence and traffic impacts. Officers are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in the Jackson Square area, the Boston Police Department said. The vehicle remained on scene. Authorities said earlier in the morning...
nbcboston.com
Brasserie in Boston's South End Is Closing; Takeout Cafe to Remain in Operation
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A French restaurant in the South End of Boston is shutting down, though part of its business will remain open. According to a note within the OpenTable page for the dining spot, Brasserie in the SoWa area closes today, with the post saying the following:
nbcboston.com
Man Injured After Being Hit by MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Concord, Mass.
A man was seriously injured after he was struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. Concord police said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The Concord police and fire departments both responded to the scene. Initial reports from Concord...
nbcboston.com
Somerville Students Prepare for School Without Service on Orange and Green Lines
As students in Somerville, Massachusetts, get ready for a new school year, many are concerned about transportation. The new semester starts Wednesday, and the shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line and Green Line extension both impact students in the city. "A little stressed," said Somerville High School junior Devasya Nepal....
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
nbcboston.com
How the Shutdown Is Impacting 3 Local School Districts Along the Orange Line
Wednesday is a big day for students, teachers, and for the MBTA as more communities along the shuttered Orange Line head back to the classroom. Somerville is one of many districts welcoming kids back and also waiting to see what impact the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line might have.
nbcboston.com
Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom
The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores. Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He...
nbcboston.com
Surf Seafood Opens at Woburn Village
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A pair of seafood restaurants in New Hampshire have been joined by a new location in the Greater Boston area. According to its website, Surf Seafood is now open at Woburn Village, a new mixed-use development located at the site of the old Woburn Mall. The new outlet offers such items as calamari, fried crab cakes, sauteed sea scallops, sushi, king crab cocktail, smoked trout, baked haddock, fish and chips, fried clams, miso salmon, cold and hot lobster rolls, and a shrimp burger.
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Route 20 flash flooding submerges cars as storms wreak havoc in Central Mass.
WORCESTER — Under lightning flashes, a one-person Bobcat excavator scraped the mud and grass Friday afternoon from a notorious stretch of Route 20. The Bobcat's plow screeched on the concrete as it cleared debris deposited from a flash flood that shut down the east- and westbound lanes under the Grafton Street (Route 122) overpass after torrential rain and...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
Talk about Gridlock – Lock on the Fortress Building Gone with the Wind
On Friday, driving rain, thunder and lots of lighting happened in Boston and was captured via social media (check out our Instagram stories). The storm was so fast and furious that it actually knocked the giant inflatable lock on the Fortress Storage Building in Dorchester onto 93. It did cause...
Car struck house in Springfield
Springfield police and firefighters were called-in after a car struck a house in the city's Pine Point neighborhood Monday morning.
nbcboston.com
Driver Captured After Allegedly Hitting Trooper, Cruiser in Chase on I-495
A man is facing nearly 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from Massachusetts state troopers along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning and hitting one of them with his car. Troopers stopped Eric Duffy along I-495 in Lowell after getting reports of the Honda Accord he was in driving erratically down the interstate in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
nbcboston.com
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
