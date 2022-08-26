ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SummerFest: See what it takes to take care of the Citizens Bank Park field

By Vittoria Woodill
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is heading to the ballpark for this week's SummerFest segment. There's no better place to be on a beautiful Friday afternoon than Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

The Phillies and Pirates are set to take the field at 7:05 p.m., but it takes a lot of work to get the field ready for game day.

Taking care of the big green is a big job. It's two and a half acres of life that require feeding, watering, and a team of people with years of experience.

"All of us have degrees in turf grass science, we all went to school for this," Caleb Robinson said.

Robinson is the Phillies' manager of grounds. At 14, he dubbed himself his little league groundskeeper in his home state of Indiana.

But, for the past two years, he's been living his dream in the big leagues right here in the City of Brotherly Love.

Robinson and his crew work all year to make this Kentucky blue grass look fantastic -- even the mounts are molded to perfection.

