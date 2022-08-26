Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!
Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
What’s Going On in Michigan This Labor Day Weekend?
The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but there's still some warm weather to go before fall fully takes over. Here are some events happening within a two hours' drive of Lansing over Labor Day Weekend, in case you're up for a little fun. The Michigan State Fair is...
Want to Live Like Royalty in Michigan Castle For Sale With Drawbridge, Secret Passages, Pub?
Well, this is about as far from the "all gray", modern, minimalist trend you can get... An extravagant home for sale in Rochester, Michigan, is fit for a King and Queen!. King's & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?. Probably the best...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Fall Festival In Lake Orion – What You Need To Know
The Michigan Fall Festival at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is right around the corner. The fun-filled family event features entertainment, great food, vendors, and more. Canterbury Village is located at 2369 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion. It is just a 40-minute drive from the Flint area and roughly a 35-minute drive from the Lapeer area. The festival will be held right behind the King's Court Castle.
Awesome – Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Coming To The Machine Shop
This is a show you do not want to miss. Actor and comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is coming to The Machine Shop in Flint on Saturday, October 29th. You know Bobcat Goldthwait from multiple Police Academy movies, but did you know that he has also written and directed a number of films and television series, most notably Shakes the Clown (my personal favorite), Sleeping Dogs Lie, World's Greatest Dad, God Bless America, and the horror film Willow Creek?
Remember Michigan Football Meme Kid? Where Is He Now?
If you're a Michigan State fan, you've heard of this kid, and if you're a Michigan fan, you've been taunted with his image for years. On that fateful day nearly seven years ago, October 17th, 2015, then-Michigan quarterback Blake O'Neill made a critical error in the fourth quarter, giving the Spartans a 27-23 victory in the blink of an eye. This left all Michigan fans stunned, and when the camera cut to one upset student, a Sophomore named Chris Baldwin, his stunned look of pure horror and shock was immortalized in history forever. And when Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram got ahold of it, it wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Enjoy a Movie at These Local Theaters for Just $3 on National Cinema Day
With just about everything costing more these days wouldn't it be nice to catch a break and enjoy some fun without breaking the bank? Well, thousands of movie theaters across the country feel your pain and have the perfect solution. On September 3rd movie tickets will cost just $3 for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Portable Generator
The roar of generators has permeated many neighborhoods in Southeast Michigan and the fumes from one of those machines sent a Westland couple to the hospital. Power Out for More Than a Quarter of a Million People. Severe weather that rolled through Michigan downed trees and knocked out power for...
Watch Teens Help Save Two People From a House Fire in Livonia
Three teens in Livonia, Michigan, recently put their lives on the line to save total strangers from a house fire. Monday (Aug 29) afternoon a home on Ellen Drive in Livonia somehow caught on fire. According to WDIV, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof as they were driving by. The boys quickly pulled their car over, called 911, and approached the burning home.
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit
The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy’s New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country
There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place. Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.
Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries
When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Dies After Touching Power Line Brought Down by Storms
A teenager from Monroe, Michigan has died after touching a downed power line outside her home. Monday's Severe Weather Left Thousands Without Power. High winds and heavy rain rolled through parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula Monday (8/29) leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power. Reports indicate that more than 300,000 were still without power early Tuesday morning, as Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews continue their efforts to restore power to customers.
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog Electrocuted After Touching Downed Power Line Ann Arbor
Michigan took a pretty good beating Monday evening after powerful storms ripped through parts of the state. Washtenaw County was one specific area that was affected by the storms. Thousands were left without power after power lines were brought down. While in a backyard, a dog in Ann Arbor was...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
You’ll Love These Inflatable Amusement Parks In Michigan
Amusement parks are always a thrill. Whether it's the roller coasters or the Ferris Wheels, there's always something fun to do. It's a great way to get to spend time with the family and friends while watching each other embarrass themselves. We have some sweet amusement parks in Michigan like...
Did You Know Taystee’s Burgers Is Opening In Ann Arbor?
If everything goes according to plan, Taystee's Burgers is set to open its third Michigan location in Ann Arbor this September (possibly October). The popular spot is already known in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights for not only great burgers but for chicken wings and hot dogs too. This third location in Ann Arbor will be located on Saline Road and will primarily be to-go food.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0