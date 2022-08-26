ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NJ

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT BY PARKWAY RAMP

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Lanes Mill Road at the parkway ramp. There are no injuries reported in this accident.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CAR FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire on Route 37 and Thomas Street. The fire was safely extinguished.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT HEAD ON CRASH

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 88 and Jack Martin Blvd. The accident is said to be a head on crash and involves a garbage truck. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST

Motor Vehicle Crash / DWI – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to Jones Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck that collided with a parked car. Upon his arrival, Officer Keefe met with the driver of the pickup truck, Mark Anthony, 59, of Beachwood. Investigation at the scene revealed that Mark was driving while intoxicated. Mark was placed under arrest. Mark was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mark was served his copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AVOID AREA

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 70 and Brick Blvd. Traffic is backing up. Avoid the area. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY

Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED

There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Shuts Down Site of Saturday Shooting

Toms River officials on Monday have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookha for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said today. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND PEDESTRIAN HIT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Drum Point Road and Bayview, involving injuries and a pedestrian who was struck. We do not have information on the extend of the injuries or condition of the pedestrian. Avoid the area.
BRICK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: CYCLIST INJURED IN HIT-AND-RUN

A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Red Bank Wednesday morning, according to police Chief Darren McConnell. The Red Bank Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries. The crash occurred on the westbound side of Newman Springs Road...
RED BANK, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SMALL KITCHEN FIRE

Fire – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:34 a.m., Officer D’Antonio responded to a Buena Vista Road residence for a report of smoke coming from the front door. The Forked River Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist. The small fire was determined to have originated in the kitchen, but had extinguished itself prior to everyone’s arrival. The Fire Marshal deemed the fire accidental. Members from the Forked River Fire Department assisted with ventilating the remaining smoke from the home. The home suffered no structural damage, and was considered safe to return to.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel is on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on E Water Street @ Robbins in downtown Toms River. We do not have any additional information available as this is a breaking story. If additional details become available we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: FLASHING SIGNAL TO BECOME FULL TRAFFIC SIGNAL

On or about August 31, 2022, the flashing signal at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park will be changed to a full traffic signal. Please utilize additional caution while approaching this intersection and follow all traffic controls. Media courtesy Manchester Township. Like this:. Rate:
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police

A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAHWAY, NJ

