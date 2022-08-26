Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPrinceton, NJ
Related
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR
Emergency responders are on the scene of a car accident involving an overturned vehicle at the intersection of Englemere and Champlain in Pine Lake Park. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT BY PARKWAY RAMP
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Lanes Mill Road at the parkway ramp. There are no injuries reported in this accident. Harsh Thakre on September 1, 2022 - 15:19 at 15:19. After leaving my previous job 12 months ago, i’ve had some good luck to learn...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CAR FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire on Route 37 and Thomas Street. The fire was safely extinguished.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT HEAD ON CRASH
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 88 and Jack Martin Blvd. The accident is said to be a head on crash and involves a garbage truck. No additional information is available at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST
Motor Vehicle Crash / DWI – On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to Jones Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck that collided with a parked car. Upon his arrival, Officer Keefe met with the driver of the pickup truck, Mark Anthony, 59, of Beachwood. Investigation at the scene revealed that Mark was driving while intoxicated. Mark was placed under arrest. Mark was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mark was served his copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: EARLIER MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT HAS TRAFFIC LIGHT DOWN AND LANES CLOSED
Earlier we reported on a motor vehicle accident on Route 88 and Jack Martin Blvd. The scene is still in the process of being cleaned up with Route 88 west being blocked at Jack Martin and Jack Martin blocked at Burnsville. This is due to a traffic light that that is still down.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AVOID AREA
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 70 and Brick Blvd. Traffic is backing up. Avoid the area. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY
Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED
There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN GATE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT – CAR INTO POLE
Emergency personnel are responding to Ocean Gate Drive and West Chelsea for a report of a car striking a pole. We have no report on injuries at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Shuts Down Site of Saturday Shooting
Toms River officials on Monday have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookha for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said today. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND PEDESTRIAN HIT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Drum Point Road and Bayview, involving injuries and a pedestrian who was struck. We do not have information on the extend of the injuries or condition of the pedestrian. Avoid the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RED BANK: CYCLIST INJURED IN HIT-AND-RUN
A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Red Bank Wednesday morning, according to police Chief Darren McConnell. The Red Bank Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist with serious injuries. The crash occurred on the westbound side of Newman Springs Road...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: SMALL KITCHEN FIRE
Fire – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 7:34 a.m., Officer D’Antonio responded to a Buena Vista Road residence for a report of smoke coming from the front door. The Forked River Fire Department and Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to assist. The small fire was determined to have originated in the kitchen, but had extinguished itself prior to everyone’s arrival. The Fire Marshal deemed the fire accidental. Members from the Forked River Fire Department assisted with ventilating the remaining smoke from the home. The home suffered no structural damage, and was considered safe to return to.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel is on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on E Water Street @ Robbins in downtown Toms River. We do not have any additional information available as this is a breaking story. If additional details become available we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
LAKEHURST: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES AND POSSIBLE ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Lakehurst circle involving injuries. We are also receiving a report of a possible entrapment. No additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: FLASHING SIGNAL TO BECOME FULL TRAFFIC SIGNAL
On or about August 31, 2022, the flashing signal at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park will be changed to a full traffic signal. Please utilize additional caution while approaching this intersection and follow all traffic controls. Media courtesy Manchester Township. Like this:. Rate:
Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police
A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
ocscanner.news
HOWELL: PBA BUYS LITTLE GIRL A NEW BIKE AFTER HERS WAS DESTROYED BY A CAR
The Howell PBA purchased a new bicycle for Gianna today after her bicycle was destroyed by a car and the driver couldn’t afford to replace it. A special thank you to Officer Cuzzo, who responded to the crash and ultimately spearheaded the efforts to have Gianna’s bike replaced.
Man Knocked Out During Seaside Heights Bar Fight
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – A man was knocked unconscious during a fight at a Seaside...
Comments / 2