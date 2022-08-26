Read full article on original website
Mnimar
4d ago
The problem with suicide is that while the person who takes their own life is finally out of pain, they've left their families and friends to endure an excruciating lifetime of pain afterwards. That's why they need to do everything they can to get the help they need.
Lia Thomas
4d ago
Okay, I don’t know who’s writing these articles, but you’ve got to do better with your titles/headlines! They are making you look amateurish, and not reader worthy. Come on now!
Debra Gallop
5d ago
I am so sorry,my husband of 18 years committed suicide July 24th and I miss him so much ❤️ My heart aches for him every minute of every day I don't know how this will end.
