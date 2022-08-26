Read full article on original website
Child support establishment function changes Calhoun County offices
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Government has announced that the Friend of the Court will process all child support and paternity cases instead of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office starting on October 1. All the employees who currently work to establish child support and paternity in the...
City of Portage seeking public input: Parks 5-Year Recreation and Open Space Plan
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage is updating it’s Parks 5-Year Recreation and Open Space Plan and they are seeking input from the public. And that’s why the city is holding a community Open House on Thursday, September 8, to get input from the public.
Thousands in Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties without power, some maybe off line until Friday
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The power is going to remain off for another day or two for some Consumers Energy customers in Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties. The utility reported Wednesday morning that as of 7:00 a.m., there were still about 51,000 customers system wide without power after the severe Monday afternoon storms that featured winds of almost 70 MPH sent nearly 175,000 customers into the dark.
Woman who robbed gas station on Stadium Drive Sunday night still at-large
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a white woman in her 50’s who robbed the Speedway gas station at 6150 Stadium Drive with a knife late Sunday night. They say she entered and left the store several times before coming...
Dowagiac Union Schools bus struck and rolls on its side after running a stop sign in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Authorities say a school bus driver apparently went through a stop sign and the bus was hit by another vehicle in Cass County’s Wayne Township early this morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:43 a.m. deputies were called...
GoFundMe set up for WMU student struck and killed by drunk driver
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the family of WMU student Kaylee Gansberg who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Friday, August 26, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University. The 21-year-old...
Road construction continues as school begins on Nichols Road in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Road Commission of Kalamazoo says that construction on Nichols Road in Kalamazoo is scheduled to continue through the start of the 2022-23 school year. The project, between West Main Street and Ravine Road, will have adjusted hours of construction outside of King-Westwood Elementary...
MSP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Van Buren County
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Van Buren County. Authorities say it happened around 7:30 Tuesday evening, August 30, on Mill Lake Road in Bloomingdale Township near Gobles. Preliminary investigation showed...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting outside party store in Kalamazoo Monday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A shooting outside a party store in Kalamazoo Monday night has left one person dead. Authorities have identified the victim at 31-year-old David Postawa of Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person was shot in the face outside the Mills Street...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
Algoma Twp. bank robbery suspect arraigned
A man accused of robbing in bank near Rockford has been arraigned.
Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run crash; 1 arrested, police say
A Western Michigan University student from Chicago's west suburbs was killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.
Man accused of killing two women booked in Kent Co. jail
A man accused of killing a woman in Kent County almost 26 years ago is now in the Kent County Jail.
Kalamazoo native mans a phone and distance line aboard USS Barry deployed in Philippine Sea
PHILIPPINE SEA (WKZO AM/FM) — August 21, 2022: Fire Controlman 3rd Class Nathan Reyna (left), from Victoria, TX, Fire Controlman 3rd Class Latawn McCalebb (center), from Columbus, OH, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Elijah Miller, from Kalamazoo, MI, man a phone and distance line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) in the Philippine Sea.
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
Teen suffers serious injuries in Calhoun County two vehicle accident
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A teenage girl from Emmett Township suffered serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Calhoun County’s Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South...
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
