Kalamazoo County, MI

Child support establishment function changes Calhoun County offices

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Government has announced that the Friend of the Court will process all child support and paternity cases instead of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office starting on October 1. All the employees who currently work to establish child support and paternity in the...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Thousands in Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties without power, some maybe off line until Friday

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The power is going to remain off for another day or two for some Consumers Energy customers in Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties. The utility reported Wednesday morning that as of 7:00 a.m., there were still about 51,000 customers system wide without power after the severe Monday afternoon storms that featured winds of almost 70 MPH sent nearly 175,000 customers into the dark.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
GoFundMe set up for WMU student struck and killed by drunk driver

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the family of WMU student Kaylee Gansberg who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Friday, August 26, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University. The 21-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MSP investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Van Buren County

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Van Buren County. Authorities say it happened around 7:30 Tuesday evening, August 30, on Mill Lake Road in Bloomingdale Township near Gobles. Preliminary investigation showed...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo native mans a phone and distance line aboard USS Barry deployed in Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (WKZO AM/FM) — August 21, 2022: Fire Controlman 3rd Class Nathan Reyna (left), from Victoria, TX, Fire Controlman 3rd Class Latawn McCalebb (center), from Columbus, OH, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Elijah Miller, from Kalamazoo, MI, man a phone and distance line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) in the Philippine Sea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

