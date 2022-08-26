ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

U.S Coast Guard investigating sunken boat spotted in Lake Ontario

By Alex Love
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Coast Guard Rochester Station and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a sunken boat spotted off the shoreline in the Greece Area. Calls came in at about 8:15 a.m. Friday morning.

After receiving a call from someone on shore noticing the capsized boat about a half-mile offshore the Coast Guard, Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police dispatched their ships, a plane, and a helicopter to investigate.

After a four-hour search, authorities were unable to find anyone on board or rescue people nearby. So far, they have not been able to figure out who the owner is.

It’s unclear how the boat sunk, but those who live along Edgemere Drive where the sinking happened recall Thursday’s storm making the water rough. When the coast guard arrived on the scene, the bow was still sticking out of the water.

It was determined this boat was a 27-ft. Bay Liner, however, it’s unclear where the boat came from. Due to weather concerns, the search has been called off while the Coast Guard looks into more things, but they will return to the water if they determine someone who has ties to the boat is missing.

“When we arrived, we found the boat about three feet of the bow was sticking out of the water,” Petty Officer Second Class Lucas Weston said. “We didn’t find any debris or personnel. We immediately started a sector search pattern; we did several of those and at that time the Lake Shore Fire Department arrived on the scene. We also had the New York State Police and Canadian Coast Guard arrive and all units searched the area thoroughly.”

“The lake was rough last night,” Wendy Robin, who’s vacationing from Canada, added. “And the wind changed directions several times because we saw the flag go this way and then another way. It was very rough.”

The Coast Guard advises anyone who lives or spends a lot of time around the Lake Ontario shoreline by Greece to be on the lookout for any life jackets, boat debris, or swimmers in distress coming ashore and to call their station immediately as the investigation continues.

If you are ever on a boat that begins to sink, some common safety tips the Coast Guard has is you get everyone up on deck and put life jackets on. Then get overboard immediately.

Comments / 3

Klaatu
5d ago

A 27 footer is a good sized boat. I hope it's just a stray that broke free from a dock, and nobody is reported missing.

Reply
4
 

