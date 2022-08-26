Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Training procedure in the air results in emergency landing behind Mayfield Middle School
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio— Officials said a training procedure gone wrong resulted in an emergency landing behind Mayfield Middle School. Sergeant Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Santiago said three people were on board the plane for a...
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
Several schools closed, remote learning due to heat
Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
spectrumnews1.com
Jayland Walker's family, legal team holds news conference
AKRON, Ohio — At St. Ashworth Temple in Akron, Jayland Walker’s legal team and family hosted a press conference to show their reaction to the newly released police footage. In this footage it revealed that police officers shut off the audio on their body cameras after shooting Jayland...
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
spectrumnews1.com
Citizen review board for police: Two initiatives underway in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron is now on track to create a long-awaited citizen review board to provide oversight of the police department. The city has talked about such a board for years, officials said. In recent weeks, groups protesting the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker have also called for a review board along with other police reforms.
spectrumnews1.com
Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio
SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
John Carroll University student and owner of 440 Kicks donates over 100 pairs of shoes to kids in need
CLEVELAND — Over 100 kids received new Nike shoes ahead of the upcoming school year, thanks to one local entrepreneur. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Hayden Speeth, John Carroll University junior and the owner/founder...
spectrumnews1.com
Niles City Schools, teachers continue negotiations with possible strike looming
NILES, Ohio — Negotiations for a northeast Ohio school district are coming down to the wire. NEA Spokesperson Traci Kempe said the base pay for teachers is a major sticking point. In other districts in Trumbull County, she said educators make $34,000. Kempe said the biggest issue is that...
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio Diner
Here in Ohio, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, African, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Buckeye State but there's one little unassuming diner that stands out from the rest.
Arrest made following Summit Mall lockdown Saturday
The Fairlawn Police Department confirms a 21-year-old Akron man is in custody after wielding a gun during an altercation with another man in the Summit Mall Saturday.
Akron restaurant to open after fire destroyed first planned location in 2021
Juan Mitchell was a mere two months away from opening a BBQ restaurant that would honor his grandfather, when a fire ripped through the building. He's now preparing to open at a new location.
spectrumnews1.com
'March on Akron': group refuses to give up fight for justice for Jayland Walker
AKRON, Ohio — Two months after Jayland Walker's death an Akron organization said they refuse to give up the fight for justice. The group Freedom BLOC (Black Led Organizing Collaborative) marched through the city’s streets Sunday, culminating the group’s “Justice for Jayland Week of Action.”. What...
27 First News
Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
cleveland19.com
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning. The chase ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were chasing the driver, identified as Jennifer Diekman from North...
Cleveland Fire Department extinguishes fire at a factory in Slavic Village
The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene of a Slavic Village business on fire Sunday afternoon, officials say. The business is located at 3885 E. 78th Street in Cleveland.
Protestors Descended on Drag Queen Story Hour at Near West Theatre in Cleveland Over the Weekend
The group, America Needs Fatima, says drag queen events are child abuse
