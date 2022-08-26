Read full article on original website
Police: School bus driver disregarded stop sign in Cass County crash; only minor injuries reported
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A school bus for Dowagiac Union Schools was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Cass County. Deputies were called just before 6:45 a.m. to the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood Road in Wayne Township. Police say the bus was traveling south on Atwood Road when the driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a truck.
Construction underway for new Elementary School in River Valley School District
THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - As school districts in Michigan have started digging into a new school year, the River Valley School District in Three Oaks is already digging in more ways than one!. The district is building a new elementary school, which broke ground in June. A lot of...
SJC Public Library offering free tutoring, study resources this school year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Public Library is offering a host of free resources for students and adults this school year. Students can take advantage of free online tutoring through a program called ‘Brainfuse.’. It’s available from 2 – 11 p.m. each day and can...
BLM South Bend hold crisis intervention town hall
Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in hit-and-run crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The community continues to honor a priest who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle last week in St. Joseph County. Father Jan Klimczyk was riding on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane when he was struck by a vehicle on Aug. 22.
Annual Latino Business Expo
Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing for a former South Bend Police officer accused in a child seduction case has been pushed back. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a charge of child seduction stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Court documents...
City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing
Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades
Temporary ‘bump-outs’ installed in DTSB to improve pedestrian safety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The next drive through some parts of downtown South Bend may be slower - and that’s on purpose. City officials announced the installation of temporary ‘bump-outs’ - or curb extensions - along Lafayette Boulevard at the Wayne Street, Jefferson Boulevard, and Western Avenue intersections.
Michiana elders picnic at Potawatomi Park for ‘Senior Citizen Spirit Week’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Senior Citizen Spirit Week!. The week is dedicated to celebrating all the seniors in our community with a week of events and fun. It’s happening in downtown South Bend. Each day is a different event for the 50 plus in our community. Wednesday’s event was a picnic in Potawatomi Park.
One man injured in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been hurt in a house fire in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Inverness Lane just before 4 p.m. Firefighters say one male was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns to Potawatomi Zoo in September
Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
‘Senior Citizen Spirit Week’ underway in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System is teaming up with the city of South Bend to host “Senior Citizen Spirit Week.”. It’s a chance to help share tips with local seniors. Those who are ages 50 and older are invited to come take part in a week full of free interactive learning.
Senator Todd Young attends 2nd graduation for Elkhart County Drug Court
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County celebrated it’s second year of Drug Court graduations, and Senator Todd Young was in attendance. The Drug Court program is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice model, and for many of the participants, it was life changing. Drug Court was not a...
SBPD urges safety on the road this holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Labor Day weekend is almost here, and many plan on traveling for the holiday. That’s why South Bend Police are asking drivers to be careful on the road, especially if they plan on celebrating. Officer Tony Dawson said coming up with a game plan...
Elkhart business leaders discuss inflation, economy
Exploring the Children’s Museum of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a place to take your kids this fall that offers lots of hands-on fun and learning, there’s a place in South Bend you’ll want to check out. The Children’s Museum of South Bend opened about a year ago...
Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man who was reported missing was found alive Tuesday night in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near County Road 131. Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102, which is approximately one mile east of the Bristol Exit.
