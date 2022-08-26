ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claypool, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Police: School bus driver disregarded stop sign in Cass County crash; only minor injuries reported

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A school bus for Dowagiac Union Schools was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Cass County. Deputies were called just before 6:45 a.m. to the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood Road in Wayne Township. Police say the bus was traveling south on Atwood Road when the driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a truck.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

BLM South Bend hold crisis intervention town hall

The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Updated: 10 hours ago. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claypool, IN
Claypool, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Annual Latino Business Expo

Business leaders in Elkhart are learning how inflation, interest rates, and more could lead our economy down two very different paths. The zoo will be closed to the public on Sept. 24 for the event. Portion of Quince Road closed in preparation for repaving. Updated: 6 minutes ago. The detour...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing

Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter#Interactive Learning#Infill
WNDU

Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades

The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Updated: 6 hours ago. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Temporary ‘bump-outs’ installed in DTSB to improve pedestrian safety

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The next drive through some parts of downtown South Bend may be slower - and that’s on purpose. City officials announced the installation of temporary ‘bump-outs’ - or curb extensions - along Lafayette Boulevard at the Wayne Street, Jefferson Boulevard, and Western Avenue intersections.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One man injured in South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been hurt in a house fire in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Inverness Lane just before 4 p.m. Firefighters say one male was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns to Potawatomi Zoo in September

Business leaders in Elkhart are learning how inflation, interest rates, and more could lead our economy down two very different paths. The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax Road to avoid work areas. Notre Dame embraces underdog status ahead of matchup at Ohio State. Updated: 4 hours ago. Outside...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Man hurt after tree falls onto pickup truck in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was hurt after a tree fell onto his pickup truck Monday afternoon in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just before 4:15 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. State Road 25. When they arrived, they discovered a tree from the west side of the road had fallen on top of a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew, trapping the driver.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

‘Senior Citizen Spirit Week’ underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System is teaming up with the city of South Bend to host “Senior Citizen Spirit Week.”. It’s a chance to help share tips with local seniors. Those who are ages 50 and older are invited to come take part in a week full of free interactive learning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

SBPD urges safety on the road this holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Labor Day weekend is almost here, and many plan on traveling for the holiday. That’s why South Bend Police are asking drivers to be careful on the road, especially if they plan on celebrating. Officer Tony Dawson said coming up with a game plan...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart business leaders discuss inflation, economy

The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax Road to avoid work areas. Notre Dame embraces underdog status ahead of matchup at Ohio State. Outside of South Bend, nobody seems to be giving the Irish a shot. Keys to Penn's 2-0 start. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thanks to their 2-0...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Exploring the Children’s Museum of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a place to take your kids this fall that offers lots of hands-on fun and learning, there’s a place in South Bend you’ll want to check out. The Children’s Museum of South Bend opened about a year ago...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man who was reported missing was found alive Tuesday night in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near County Road 131. Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102, which is approximately one mile east of the Bristol Exit.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy