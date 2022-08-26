Read full article on original website
Free QC Senior Expo to be held in Moline on Sept. 8
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The QC Senior Expo is a free event for seniors ages 60-plus, their families and caregivers at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Randy Augsburger informs viewers that the event will feature over 40...
Nahant Marsh fall programs and more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport, has many opportunities for folks of all ages to take part in fun, educational opportunities with program offerings. Among the options is their free 7th Annual Monarch Release Party set for Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There are only a...
Section of Rock Island bike path closed starting Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of the bike path in Rock Island will be closed for signage installations starting Sept. 6, according to city officials. The bike path in front of Modern Woodman, at 701 First St., will be closed, city officials said in a media release. The closure is expected to be finished and reopened by the end of the day Spet. 8, pending weather.
Local barbershop gives haircuts, smiles for over five decades
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the last five decades, Joseph McLemore has cut a long list of hairstyles inside his barbershop, Joe’s Barber Shop. “It’s kind of scary when you get into business because you don’t have any backup,” McLemore said. “If you don’t show up, you don’t make a living. I was just trying to raise a family, and take care of my responsibility. One thing leads to another, and it’s brought me to 55 years.”
Empowering parents to make the best and bravest choices for kids
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The back-to-school season makes it a natural time of year when parents put in extra effort to help children become their best. Dr. Susan Smallegan Maples wrote the book, Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids (Against All Odds) in Today’s World. The book is a fun-to-read...
Bettendorf hosts second open house on ‘The Landing’
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf officials held their second of two open houses for a multi-million dollar proposal that could change Middle Park. A new partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley and the city will create “The Landing.” The idea involves a new water park to replace Splash Landing, including multiple water slides, a new pool and a lazy river. It would be owned by the city, but operated by the Y.
Allendale family uses art to inspire neighborhood
Assumption and North Scott put on impressive displays Tuesday night. Look for a cool, clear and comfortable evening ahead, followed by a warmer Wednesday.
Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
Fall yard to-do list
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is a dog-gone good time to spend in your family yard. It’s also the top-dog time of year to prep our living landscape for another favorite season—spring. Mr. Kris Kiser, TurfMutt, shares what you need to do now to have a fabulous yard this...
Real Conversations: ABCs of back to school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this edition of Real Conversations in the QC, it’s back to school time across the country and families are putting in the work (if they haven’t already) to get their children ready for another year of learning. As parents know, there’s a lot that goes into getting the kiddos ready so this episode is dedicated to the ABCs of back to school.
Clinton Schoolhouse Open
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Cecil "
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gabrielle Weeks with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue visits PSL to introduce “Cecil”, a 7-year-old pittie mix that needs a forever home. He was saved by King’s Harvest from a killing shelter in Oklahoma. Watch the segment to learn more. King’s Harvest is located...
The latest innovations in exercise technology
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’re looking for new ways to get in shape, there is always new, emerging workout technology. Anthony Peters from QuickHIT Labs, 1224 East 37th Street, Davenport, is back on PSL to unveil details and talk about other ways to exercise this fall. The facility is...
Farmer’s Hen House
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ryan Miller is the president and co-owner of Farmers Hen House and oversees the egg grading and distribution facility in Kalona, Iowa. Watch the segment to learn more about the business. The website is located at https://www.farmershenhouse.com/ and the business Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/farmershenhouseiowa.
Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza closes, second to close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Maquoketa permanently closed its doors Monday. In a Facebook post, the business said, finding enough staff had become too problematic to stay open. “Thank you to our customers for your continued support for so many years,” said owner...
Ragweed count at its highest level since 2019 in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - If you have been sniffling and sneezing or itching your eyes more than usual lately, you likely have a ragweed allergy. Local allergist, Dr. Mark Blaser of Medical Arts Associates in Moline said Wednesday’s ragweed count of 190 gr/m³ (grains per cubic meter) was the highest of any date since 2019, and the highest for the date of August 31 since 2005.
Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions
PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
Wolf Carbon Solutions presents Carbon Capture Pipeline to Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wolf Carbon Solutions is proposing a plan which would take carbon dioxide from ethanol plants like the ones in Cedar Rapids and Clinton and remove it before it can damage the environment. Carbon pipelines have caused controversy among developers and land owners. After this afternoon’s informational...
