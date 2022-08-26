Read full article on original website
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel Maven
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
whdh.com
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
NECN
Uh Oh, Looks Like We Have the First ‘Storrowing' of Allston Christmas
Sept. 1, also known as Allston Christmas, is the busiest moving day of the year in Boston, as tens of thousands of college and university students make their way back into the city for the start of the new school year. And seemingly every year, some unlucky student or parent...
NECN
Allston Christmas Is Here as Thousands of College Students Return to Boston
Thursday is the biggest moving day of the year for the City of Boston, as college students move into apartments in droves ahead of a new semester. Sept. 1 is also known as "Allston Christmas." While Thursday may be considered a holiday by dumpster divers, it can be a major...
NECN
Your Guide to Allston Christmas: What to Know About Move-in Day in Boston
City officials gave an update Wednesday on preparations for Boston's student move-in day. Representatives from the city's inspectional services, transportation, public works, fire and neighborhood services departments were all on hand for the briefing in Allston, giving an update on ongoing preparations for student move-in day on Thursday, Sept. 1.
NECN
Deadly Crash Investigation in Roxbury Closes Intersection
A deadly crash in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday morning has prompted a large police presence and traffic impacts. Officers are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in the Jackson Square area, the Boston Police Department said. The vehicle remained on scene. Authorities said earlier in the morning...
NECN
Building Gutted After Fire, Explosion in Brookline, NH
A fire and explosion at a home in southern New Hampshire are under investigation, fire officials said Wednesday. The state fire marshal characterized it as a house explosion. The incident unfolded on Gilson Road in Brookline, New Hampshire. Footage from the scene showed smoke rising from a completely gutted building.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NECN
Man Injured After Being Hit by MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Concord, Mass.
A man was seriously injured after he was struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. Concord police said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The Concord police and fire departments both responded to the scene. Initial reports from Concord...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
NECN
Worker Hospitalized From Orange Line Construction Site, MBTA Says
An Orange Line construction worker was injured Wednesday and taken to the hospital, the MBTA said. The worker's foot was injured at the Jackson Square station in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, according to an MBTA representative. More information on what led to the injury wasn't immediately available. The Orange Line...
NECN
8 Displaced After Fire at Lynn Home
Eight people were displaced by a fire that caused the roof of a multifamily home in Lynn, Massachusetts, to collapse Tuesday. One person who lives in the home on Allerton Street suffered a minor injury while standing outside, according to fire officials. "It's not anything really serious," Lynn fire Chief...
NECN
Somerville Students Prepare for School Without Service on Orange and Green Lines
As students in Somerville, Massachusetts, get ready for a new school year, many are concerned about transportation. The new semester starts Wednesday, and the shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line and Green Line extension both impact students in the city. "A little stressed," said Somerville High School junior Devasya Nepal....
whdh.com
Severe weather sweeps through Massachusetts, parts of New England, leaving thousands without power
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled across Massachusetts from the west to the east on Friday, leaving at least 17,500 people without power at the height of the severe weather. Lightning strikes during the wild weather were believed to have caused a few fires including at a house...
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
miltontimes.com
Stop watering you lawn but start watering trees
Most people don't realize that the most extreme drought in the entire country has most of eastern Massachusetts in its grip. Every week rain is forecast, but somehow the rain never comes or it's just a fraction of an inch, which does little good because we are now more than a foot behind normal rain levels.
Turnto10.com
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
NECN
One Sailboat's Mission to Save the Oceans Comes Through Boston Harbor
Sailing vessel 'Kat' is on a mission to save the oceans. The crew set sail back in 2021 traveling up the coast of Brazil, through the Amazon River and, after more than 60 stops, they finally landed in the Boston Harbor. The crew is working with "Voice of the Oceans,"...
NECN
Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom
The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores. Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He...
Boy Ran Over Crossing Mill Street In Worcester: Police
A car hit a minor as he crossed the street in Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, authorities said. Worcester police said boy was crossing Mill Street when a car crashed into him around 4 p.m. Responders rushed him to a hospital for treatment. A Worcester police spokesperson did not release the boy's age or an update on his condition on Wednesday.
Fine for illegally passing school bus in Massachusetts
This is back-to-school week and that means the return of school buses loaded with students.
