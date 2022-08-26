ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, MA

whdh.com

That’s Grosser Than Gross

When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Your Guide to Allston Christmas: What to Know About Move-in Day in Boston

City officials gave an update Wednesday on preparations for Boston's student move-in day. Representatives from the city's inspectional services, transportation, public works, fire and neighborhood services departments were all on hand for the briefing in Allston, giving an update on ongoing preparations for student move-in day on Thursday, Sept. 1.
BOSTON, MA
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Watertown, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Needham, MA
State
Connecticut State
Millbury, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
State
Maine State
Watertown, MA
Government
NECN

Deadly Crash Investigation in Roxbury Closes Intersection

A deadly crash in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday morning has prompted a large police presence and traffic impacts. Officers are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in the Jackson Square area, the Boston Police Department said. The vehicle remained on scene. Authorities said earlier in the morning...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Building Gutted After Fire, Explosion in Brookline, NH

A fire and explosion at a home in southern New Hampshire are under investigation, fire officials said Wednesday. The state fire marshal characterized it as a house explosion. The incident unfolded on Gilson Road in Brookline, New Hampshire. Footage from the scene showed smoke rising from a completely gutted building.
BROOKLINE, NH
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Man Injured After Being Hit by MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Concord, Mass.

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. Concord police said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The Concord police and fire departments both responded to the scene. Initial reports from Concord...
CONCORD, MA
Person
Glenn Jones
Q97.9

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Worker Hospitalized From Orange Line Construction Site, MBTA Says

An Orange Line construction worker was injured Wednesday and taken to the hospital, the MBTA said. The worker's foot was injured at the Jackson Square station in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, according to an MBTA representative. More information on what led to the injury wasn't immediately available. The Orange Line...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

8 Displaced After Fire at Lynn Home

Eight people were displaced by a fire that caused the roof of a multifamily home in Lynn, Massachusetts, to collapse Tuesday. One person who lives in the home on Allerton Street suffered a minor injury while standing outside, according to fire officials. "It's not anything really serious," Lynn fire Chief...
LYNN, MA
#New England#Tornado Warnings#Tree
WBEC AM

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
miltontimes.com

Stop watering you lawn but start watering trees

Most people don't realize that the most extreme drought in the entire country has most of eastern Massachusetts in its grip. Every week rain is forecast, but somehow the rain never comes or it's just a fraction of an inch, which does little good because we are now more than a foot behind normal rain levels.
MILTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
SWANSEA, MA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Boy Ran Over Crossing Mill Street In Worcester: Police

A car hit a minor as he crossed the street in Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, authorities said. Worcester police said boy was crossing Mill Street when a car crashed into him around 4 p.m. Responders rushed him to a hospital for treatment. A Worcester police spokesperson did not release the boy's age or an update on his condition on Wednesday.
WORCESTER, MA

