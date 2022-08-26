Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hide your kids, Tampa! This man's out here trying to buy little girlsEvie M.Tampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
The Mav brings a sky deck, rooftop pool lounge to downtown Tampa
The Mav, a new 19-story multi-family development, will be ready to welcome residents in October 2022. These stunning new units feature quartz countertops, designer lighting, gorgeous Tampa views, and custom closet shelving (just to name a few perks). Tampa is ranked as one of the top cities to live in the US, and one of the top pet-friendly cities in America. Our city ranks high for walkability courtesy of Bayshore Boulevard and the Tampa Riverwalk, and is always bristling with new foodie hubs to check out. The Mav puts residences at the heart of growth, fun, and flavor in the city. The development, located at the corner of E. Twiggs and Channelside Drive, celebrated its topping out ceremony back in the spring of 2022.
Shumaker signs one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space
Shumaker has signed one of the biggest office lease deals in Tampa Bay this year as it expands its presence in the area. The new lease, which was completed with help from Savills, extends the firm’s commitment another 12 years, making three full floors in downtown Tampa’s Bank of America building its home through 2037.
Is Tampa Bay’s housing market cooling off? Real estate experts say it is
TAMPA, Fla. - The housing market is starting to level off despite high demand and record prices in Tampa Bay, according to real estate experts. Tampa realtor John Hudson said bidding wars are not nearly as wild as they were a few months ago, but it’s still a competitive market in Tampa Bay.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
National wealth management firm leases 10,000 square feet in downtown Tampa
Northern Trust Corp. has leased space in a new Tampa development and will move from its nearby office. Northern Trust Corp. has leased 10,000 square feet at Water Street Tampa and will begin moving in the coming months. The Chicago financial services company’s new space is on the ninth floor...
St. Petersburg bank goes on hiring spree, adding 12 employees
Climate First Bank, a St. Petersburg community bank focused on environmentally sustainable products, welcomed 12 new employees, several in key leadership roles, this week. The hiring spree increases the bank’s workforce to 48. According to a news release, Jim Hennessey has joined Climate First Bank as senior vice president...
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?
According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
Gulfport Florida: Tampa Bay’s Own Hidden Treasure
Small, quirky and fun, Gulfport is a hidden gem in Pinellas County. Gulfport is the perfect, quaint, spot for your next day trip with someone special. Explore nature preserves, hit the beach, enjoy some live music, grab a cocktail and dine at some of Pinellas County’s most delicious restaurants – all without leaving the tiny town of Gulfport.
Airport executives race to keep up with post-pandemic travel demand
Airport executives from Tampa south to Fort Myers are well-aware of the big changes in their industry post-pandemic, from a dearth of workers to rapidly inclining passenger numbers — a shortage and a surge that's upended many airlines' operating models. These officials, individually, are approaching the changes with vigor.
Rift between restaurant owners, employees rattles Dunedin’s hospitality community
DUNEDIN — A new method of paying restaurant workers has rattled the tight-knight hospitality community in downtown Dunedin, as a handful of former Black Pearl employees staged a protest in front of the upscale eatery to bring awareness to the issue. In addition to the Aug. 26 protest, owners...
St. Pete enters next phase of Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg has entered into the next phase of the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project, releasing the request for proposals. Developers can now make a bid on the 86-acre project. The city's 32-page RFP outlines the history of the site, the...
Big Ray's Fish Camp in South Tampa will be featured on Food Network next month
Look for em on John Catucci's Big Food Bucket List.
Archaeologists confirm at least 328 graves from Black cemetery on Clearwater business property
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Archaeologists on Wednesday confirmed they found an additional 258 graves from a destroyed African American cemetery underneath a Clearwater business property and extending out to the adjacent paved road. This brings the total number of discovered graves from the St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery to 328.
Tampa Bay university named a top employer by magazine
The University of South Florida has been named one of the Sunshine State’s best employers in rankings released by Forbes magazine. According to a news release announcing the magazine’s latest America’s Best Employers by State list, USF is No. 21 out of 100 public and private organization in Florida, and No. 2 among the state’s colleges and universities.
Planning underway for beach nourishment in Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach
Planning is currently underway for the final phase of the Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach nourishment project, conducted by Pinellas County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with the next improvement project not contemplated for another five years. John E. Bishop, coastal management coordinator for Pinellas County Environmental...
New tenants take 40,000 square feet at recently renovated Sarasota building
Shortly after completing $1.2 million in improvements to the Offices at Atria in downtown Sarasota, the building’s owners have leased about 40,000 square feet of space. Kimley-Horn, a nationally recognized planning and design engineering firm with an office already in the city, is taking about 30,000 square feet of that space. Heavy Business Automation is taking about 8,000 square feet.
JMX Brands digs deep into its new environmentally friendly store with a new hire
In a dig toward becoming more environmentally friendly, JMX Brands announced a new hire. Amina Hammou is the new coordinator of Eco Friendly Digs, the Sarasota company’s newest e-commerce store. Hammou will oversee and develop the store at EcoFriendlyDigs.com. “I enjoy everything about project management: coordinating, networking, collaborating, analytics,...
Neo-Nazis gave ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes at St. Pete Beach and waved flags around Pinellas County last weekend
The National Socialists of Florida also showed up at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa last month.
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida.
