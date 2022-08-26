Read full article on original website
Police block two lanes on I-71 in Mount Adams due to a crash
CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a crash on southbound I-71 that is blocking the two right lanes, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have blocked off the exit ramp to I-471 due to a crash...
A crash has slowed traffic along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-75 at Sharon Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has slowed traffic along the interstate near Sharonville, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
A crash is causing delays along I-75 North near Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate near Bond Hill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lane along northbound I-75 at Towne Street is blocked due to a crash, according...
A disabled vehicle in Sharonvile is causing extreme delays on I-75
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Sharonville due to a disbaled vehicle, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the disabled vehicle at 3:33 p.m. between the Sharon Road exit and I-275...
Reports of wires down at Colerain Avenue and West Fork Road
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of wires down after an accident on Thursday. The wires are down at Colerain Avenue and West Fork Road after a truck ran into a pole, according to scanners. The incident was reported around 3:07 p.m.
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Police have opened Glenway Avenue after a crash prompted the road to close between Grand and State avenues. The road was closed while Duke Energy responded to the scene to repair a damaged utility pole, Wednesday. Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in...
Coroner: 1 person dead as police investigate crash on I-275
DENT, Ohio — Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Interstate-275 Wednesday. Officials said the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near the Ronald Reagan Highway exit. The Hamilton County Coroners' office confirmed one person has died from their injuries. The Coroner has identified the victim as 50-year-old...
Juvenile critical after being struck in crosswalk in Forest Park hit-and-run
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was struck in a hit-and-run in Forest Park Tuesday night. According to police, just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling eastbound on Waycross Road struck a juvenile in the crosswalk at the intersection of Sharon Road.
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that left Forest Park teen hospitalized
CINCINNATI — A suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision that left a 14-year-old pedestrian hospitalized with severe injuries. Anthony Clardy, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Hamilton County deputies said Clardy hit the teen and then took off. He was arrested about two...
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
Woman describes assault in Covington, police investigate several incidents
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington woman warns people about walking the streets alone after she said a man groped her near Mainstrasse. On Friday, Jade Thrasher was walking to meet her friends for dinner when she recalls a man jumping out from behind a building and aggressively grabbing her.
Man responsible for Forest Park hit-and-run involving juvenile arrested
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man is in custody after a hit-and-run incident in Forest Parkleft a juvenile in critical condition Tuesday night. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested Anthony Clardy, 36, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injuries.
Police arrest man for E. Galbraith Road gas station shooting
CINCINNATI — A man is facing multiple charges aftershooting a man in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station on E. Galbraith Road last month. Court documents say 23-year-old Raymond Minnifield has been taken into custody for shooting a man multiple times in the station's parking lot. Documents...
Ohio man impersonates parent, planned to abduct child; attempts to stab officer
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man is in jail after police said he tried kidnapping a 5-year-old girl during an open house. According to court documents, on Monday, Aug. 29, 35-year-old Reid Duran of Fairborn showed up at the Saint Brigid School in Xenia pretending to be a parent.
Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is set to be taken off life support. The Richmond Police Department released an update on its’ Facebook page, stating Officer Seara Burton, who was critically injured during a traffic stop three weeks ago, will be taken off life support on Sept. 1.
Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
Court docs: Man facing charges after hitting pregnant girlfriend in head with gun
CINCINNATI — A man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting his pregnant girlfriend with a gun. According to court documents, 39-year-old Maurice Ladden hit his girlfriend in the head with a gun multiple times while she was pregnant. Documents say she sustained multiple visible injuries. Ladden is facing...
Lockland Local Schools closed Thursday for investigation of violent threat
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Lockland Local Schools are closed Thursday after a violent threat was made to the school. "A threat of violence towards the school has been brought to our attention," Lockland Local Schools posted on their Facebook page just before midnight Wednesday. "[I] have been in close communication with the Lockland Police Department and we are currently working collaboratively to investigate this matter further."
Early Morning Downpours
CINCINNATI — Watch for high water early, but this rain tapers before lunchtime. Turning comfortable for the middle of the week.
Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street
CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
