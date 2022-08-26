ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

sciotopost.com

Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?

Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for fleeing suspect in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A search is underway for a man who ran from deputies in Ross County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man, only described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, fled from deputies on foot in the 1900 block of Trego Creek Road.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
GROVEPORT, OH
HuffPost

Columbus Police Kill Unarmed Black Man Who Was In Bed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man fatally shot by police in Ohio’s capital city appeared to be holding a vape pen in his hand, the city police chief said as an investigation was underway into the shooting. Donovan Lewis, 20, died at a hospital following the shooting early...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s car with dog inside stolen near Easton pet store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week. According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe teen tries to burn down his family’s home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe teen is in hot water after authorities say he attempted to set his family’s home on fire. Officers with the police department responded to a Vine Street residence yesterday afternoon after the parents of the teen came home and discovered several burn marks on the wall in their living room.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Vehicle Chase Ends with Driver Running Leaving Passenger to Get Arrested

Ross – A traffic stop turned into a short chase in Ross County yesterday, the driver jumped and fled but the passenger was arrested. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office, they attempted a traffic stop on a White Chevrolet Impala on Trego Creek Rd near Lunbeck Rd. The vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and an audible siren. The vehicle ran for a short distance and then stopped in the roadway around 1900 block of Trego Creek. Where the driver ran from law enforcement leaving the passenger in the car.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

