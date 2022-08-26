Read full article on original website
Man wanted since 2021 still not arrested for northeast Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers need community help to find a man who has had a murder warrant since last year but has yet to be arrested. Police say that Brandonlee Berry was identified as the suspect in the August 2021 death of Charles Jones Jr., 28, in north Columbus. On Aug. […]
sciotopost.com
Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?
Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
Attorney: Family 'anticipates filing action' against Columbus officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An attorney representing the family of Donovan Lewis is calling for reform and action two days after the 20-year-old man was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer. Lewis' family and friends were in attendance as attorney Rex Elliot spoke during a press briefing Thursday discussing...
wosu.org
Record numbers of Black and Brown people are dying of drug overdoses in Franklin County
Historic rises in drug overdose deaths are disproportionately affecting Blacks and Native Americans. A recent survey by the CDC found fatal overdose deaths increased by 49% among Black people in 2020. A billboard on 11th Avenue in Columbus issues a warning drugs are killing record numbers of African Americans. Speeding...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for fleeing suspect in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A search is underway for a man who ran from deputies in Ross County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man, only described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, fled from deputies on foot in the 1900 block of Trego Creek Road.
Man killed by Columbus officer was wanted for punching pregnant girlfriend, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Documents released by the Columbus Division of Police have provided more details on what led up to an officer fatally shooting a man early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood. Questions were raised after the city released body camera video 12 hours after the fatal shooting...
Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
HuffPost
Columbus Police Kill Unarmed Black Man Who Was In Bed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man fatally shot by police in Ohio’s capital city appeared to be holding a vape pen in his hand, the city police chief said as an investigation was underway into the shooting. Donovan Lewis, 20, died at a hospital following the shooting early...
Man sentenced to over 8 years for Dayton dollar store armed robberies
David Joseph Carter II, 22, of Powell, was sentenced to 100 months in prison, according to a release from U.S. attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the Southern District of Ohio.
Your Radio Place
Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
'We can do better': Ginther touts police reform following fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of Donovan Lewis is calling for police to immediately improve their training after the 20-year-old man was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer Tuesday morning. K-9 Officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus police department, was among the...
Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
Woman’s car with dog inside stolen near Easton pet store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week. According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police said […]
Police: 2 teens carjack, steal 62-year-old woman's dog in Easton parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for two teenagers suspected of stealing a woman's car and her dog in Easton last week. Police said the 62-year-old woman just left the PetSmart located in the 3700 block of Easton Market with her 4-year-old labrador retriever, Martha, on Friday around 2:45 p.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cocaine laced with fentanyl reported in Chillicothe area
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Cocaine mixed with the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl has been reported in the Chillicothe area. The alert came Monday evening through the SOAR “Overdose Surge and Deadly Batch” alert system. The SOAR Initiative (Safety, Outreach, Autonomy Respect) was originally founded by a group...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe teen tries to burn down his family’s home
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe teen is in hot water after authorities say he attempted to set his family’s home on fire. Officers with the police department responded to a Vine Street residence yesterday afternoon after the parents of the teen came home and discovered several burn marks on the wall in their living room.
Columbus pastor says community should come together to grieve, heal in wake of man shot by officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are more questions than answers after Columbus Police and city leaders released body-worn camera video of a fatal shooting involving a police officer that happened early Tuesday morning. Pastor Michael Young, the lead Pastor at the City of Grace, believes questions will come with a...
Girl, 11, missing in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Vehicle Chase Ends with Driver Running Leaving Passenger to Get Arrested
Ross – A traffic stop turned into a short chase in Ross County yesterday, the driver jumped and fled but the passenger was arrested. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office, they attempted a traffic stop on a White Chevrolet Impala on Trego Creek Rd near Lunbeck Rd. The vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and an audible siren. The vehicle ran for a short distance and then stopped in the roadway around 1900 block of Trego Creek. Where the driver ran from law enforcement leaving the passenger in the car.
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
