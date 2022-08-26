ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

FWC search K-9's return to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off new skills

PALMETTO, Fla. - Southeastern Guide Dogs welcomed back a pair of pups Monday that didn't make it as guide dogs, but found success as Florida Fish and Wildlife search dogs. FWC handlers returned to the organization's Palmetto campus with two conservation law enforcement K-9's, "Jennifer" and "Cabot," who was renamed "Havok" to match his energy.
PALMETTO, FL
fox13news.com

Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Pete Pier Labor Day weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The P1 Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix is returning to downtown St. Petersburg for the Labor Day weekend. The event is back for the second time in partnership with Visit St. Pete Clearwater and will feature racers from all over the world competing in the APBA National Championships.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Alligator hogtied after wandering into Wendy's parking lot

SPRING HILL, Fla. - An alligator was trapped after wandering into the parking lot of a Hernando County Wendy's restaurant Wednesday. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the gator being wrangled and wrapped in tape after someone called to report the reptile was "loitering" in the parking lot located between Frontage Road and U.S. 19/Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this Labor Day weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road

TAMPA, Fla. - AAA is reminding drivers not to drink and drive over the long Labor Day weekend by offering free towing home. The program kicks off Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 a.m. The company says the service is free for anyone, not just AAA members, but warned it should be used as a last resort. The company is limiting passengers to one per vehicle.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Brandon residents find several decapitated birds in neighborhood

BRANDON, Fla. - Neighbors in the Sterling Ranch subdivision woke up to find several dead birds, headless and lying on the sidewalk Sunday morning. The chickens, a pigeon, and a guinea fowl were found near the corner of Providence Ridge Boulevard and Glen Forge Street in Brandon. "We've never seen...
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

Second Walmart Health location opens in Tampa Bay area

BRANDON, Fla. - Walmart just opened its sixth Walmart Health location in Florida on Tuesday. The grocery store on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon is now the second Walmart Health location in the Bay Area. "Walmart Health, in general, really bringing together the needs of the community," said center administrator Judy...
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

Stop signs replace street lights in busy pedestrian area of downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - As the pace of growth in downtown Tampa picks up, city planners are making sure drivers slow down. On Wednesday, Tampa's mobility department made a major change to the intersection of Zack and Franklin Streets. The stoplight was flipped to red flashing lights and new stop signs went in to create a four-way stop.
TAMPA, FL

