How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
fox13news.com
Florida boy flown from Tampa to Chicago as fight against rare brain-eating amoeba continues
TAMPA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy was flown from Tampa to Chicago to continue his fight against a rare and potentially deadly brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer's battle began in early July, when he and his family went to Port Charlotte Beach. "Caleb has only been to the beach twice...
fox13news.com
FWC search K-9's return to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off new skills
PALMETTO, Fla. - Southeastern Guide Dogs welcomed back a pair of pups Monday that didn't make it as guide dogs, but found success as Florida Fish and Wildlife search dogs. FWC handlers returned to the organization's Palmetto campus with two conservation law enforcement K-9's, "Jennifer" and "Cabot," who was renamed "Havok" to match his energy.
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
fox13news.com
Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Pete Pier Labor Day weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The P1 Offshore Powerboat Grand Prix is returning to downtown St. Petersburg for the Labor Day weekend. The event is back for the second time in partnership with Visit St. Pete Clearwater and will feature racers from all over the world competing in the APBA National Championships.
fox13news.com
Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire
TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
fox13news.com
Alligator hogtied after wandering into Wendy's parking lot
SPRING HILL, Fla. - An alligator was trapped after wandering into the parking lot of a Hernando County Wendy's restaurant Wednesday. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the gator being wrangled and wrapped in tape after someone called to report the reptile was "loitering" in the parking lot located between Frontage Road and U.S. 19/Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
fox13news.com
AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this Labor Day weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road
TAMPA, Fla. - AAA is reminding drivers not to drink and drive over the long Labor Day weekend by offering free towing home. The program kicks off Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 a.m. The company says the service is free for anyone, not just AAA members, but warned it should be used as a last resort. The company is limiting passengers to one per vehicle.
fox13news.com
Brandon residents find several decapitated birds in neighborhood
BRANDON, Fla. - Neighbors in the Sterling Ranch subdivision woke up to find several dead birds, headless and lying on the sidewalk Sunday morning. The chickens, a pigeon, and a guinea fowl were found near the corner of Providence Ridge Boulevard and Glen Forge Street in Brandon. "We've never seen...
fox13news.com
Community rallies around family of couple killed in food truck crash on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. - Family members of a mother and father killed when their food truck blew a tire and crashed on I-75 are receiving support from the Sarasota and Manatee County communities. Life will never be the same for 4-year-old Isaac Mendoza and his sister, 5-year-old Carla, who lost both...
fox13news.com
Man in wheelchair shoved by bull who escaped pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A bull got loose from its pen and jumped into the crowd at a rodeo held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa over the weekend. People chanted as a handler on horseback roped it from across the fence to bring it back into the arena. But,...
fox13news.com
'Piece of Tampa history': Perfectly preserved Tampa cigars return more than 100 years later
TAMPA, Fla. - The J.C. Newman Cigar Factory in Ybor City recently received something they'd never seen before in more than 100 years of cigar making. It was a wooden box with 20 perfectly preserved cigars inside that were made in Tampa 116 years ago. "The cigars are of different...
fox13news.com
Florida drug czar tours Tampa General's care command center aimed at stopping drug addiction
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida drug czar was at Tampa General Hospital Wednesday in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. While it's a day meant to remember those lost to drug addiction, it's also a call to action. TGH has reworked its game plan when dealing with overdose patients to keep...
fox13news.com
Family: 12-year-old found safe after 3 days missing from Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. - A group of family and friends had just gathered Tuesday evening in Bradenton to pass out fliers for a missing 12-year-old when they got word she had been found and she was alive. They were growing more worried as the days passed. The girl hadn't been seen...
fox13news.com
Give back to nature: Volunteer opportunities available with Hillsborough County Conservation Parks
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County has 17 conservation parks and 33 nature preserves, and maintaining them all can be quite the task. However, there is a team of skilled and willing volunteers who regularly lend a hand to make sure others can enjoy the beauty of nature each park offers.
fox13news.com
Was your flight delayed or canceled? New online dashboard displays what U.S. airlines owe you
TAMPA, Fla. - After a chaotic summer travel season, the U.S. Department of Transportation is cracking down, forcing airlines to be more transparent when it comes to what they owe passengers if they cancel or delay a flight. In the coming days, all that information will be posted on the department’s website so travelers can know what to expect.
fox13news.com
Marine veteran to lead Pinellas Park bicycle ride for Wounded Warriors
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Marine veteran Mike Delancey's life changed forever when he was injured overseas while serving in his second deployment. It's the reason he celebrates his "alive day" each year on September 1, the day he survived. This year, Delancey will be riding his hand cycle, leading the...
fox13news.com
Moms to hold vigil on International Drug Overdose Day honoring lives lost to substance abuse
TAMPA, Fla. - They’re moms on a mission. Wednesday night, the local Moms Against Drugs group will be holding a vigil to remember the lives lost to substance abuse as the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. glows purple for International Drug Overdose Day. These moms said they’re not only fighting for...
fox13news.com
Hernando County chef, online show host, meets Food Network star who inspired him
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Brooksville realtor is making his mark in the culinary world. He just appeared on a national cooking show and his road to culinary success is what's right with Tampa Bay. You could say Ross Hardy is Hernando County's resident Guy Fieri. "My release for the...
fox13news.com
Second Walmart Health location opens in Tampa Bay area
BRANDON, Fla. - Walmart just opened its sixth Walmart Health location in Florida on Tuesday. The grocery store on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon is now the second Walmart Health location in the Bay Area. "Walmart Health, in general, really bringing together the needs of the community," said center administrator Judy...
fox13news.com
Stop signs replace street lights in busy pedestrian area of downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - As the pace of growth in downtown Tampa picks up, city planners are making sure drivers slow down. On Wednesday, Tampa's mobility department made a major change to the intersection of Zack and Franklin Streets. The stoplight was flipped to red flashing lights and new stop signs went in to create a four-way stop.
