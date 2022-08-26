A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.Two of the three people killed were identified Monday morning -- 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas. The third person was not yet ready for public identification, according to the coroner's office.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

