Brockton crash involving pedestrians, vehicles and motorcycles leaves 1 dead, several seriously injured, officials say
A Wednesday night crash in Brockton involving pedestrians, vehicles and motorcycles resulted in one death and several others seriously injured, police told the Boston Globe. The fatal crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. Brockton firefighters treated victims at the scene before five people were taken to local hospitals following the crash, WCVB reported.
Victim killed in Brockton crash identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza; Four others injured in crash, Plymouth DA says
Officials have identified the victim killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Brockton that sent four others to the hospital with injuries. Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton was identified as the victim killed in Wednesday night’s crash on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue that left four others injured, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said.
Boy Ran Over Crossing Mill Street In Worcester: Police
A car hit a minor as he crossed the street in Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, authorities said. Worcester police said boy was crossing Mill Street when a car crashed into him around 4 p.m. Responders rushed him to a hospital for treatment. A Worcester police spokesperson did not release the boy's age or an update on his condition on Wednesday.
Pedestrian killed in Boston crash; officials say collision may disrupt Orange Line replacement shuttles
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car before dawn Thursday in Boston, police said. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. by the corner of Columbus Avenue and Centre Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police Department spokesperson. The driver remained on the scene after the collision.
Eric Duffy arrested after police say he hit a Massachusetts State Police trooper during car chase
A Barre man is accused of hitting a Massachusetts State Police trooper with his car in an effort to escape arrest during a car chase early Thursday, authorities said. Eric Duffy, 34, faces nine charges, including assault and battery on a police officer, after troopers eventually stopped his car and placed him under arrest following a pre-dawn chase, according to the state police.
franklincountynow.com
Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday
(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
Person struck by MBTA commuter rail Wednesday morning helicoptered to hospital, police say
A person was helicoptered to a Boston-area hospital after they were struck by an MBTA commuter rail train on Wednesday morning, according to Concord police. At 10:27 a.m. authorities said an individual was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train at the Commonwealth Avenue train crossing. First responders transported the...
Police discover several handguns found in or near Ware River
WARE — Police are investigating the discovery of at least a half-dozen handguns found Thursday morning in or near the Ware River. Police are not disclosing exact location at this time, but say there is no threat or danger to the public. Anyone with information are asked to call...
Deerfield and Greenfield fire departments use drone to rescue kayaker
A thermal camera mounted on a drone helped rescuers find a lost kayaker adrift on the Deerfield River on Tuesday night. Police received a 911 call by a man who said he had lost voice contact with a fellow kayaker on the river, and that he had floated downstream, unable to get out. The lost kayaker was a man in his 30s, according to Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik.
Woman seriously injured after being run over by own car in Wellesley
WELLESLEY - Police believe a woman was accidentally run over by her own car in Wellesley on Wednesday.Wellesley police told WBZ-TV that exactly how the accident happened is under investigation. They were called to an address on Pilgrim Road just after noon.The woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Police ID woman killed in Coventry ATV crash
Coventry police have released the name of the Warren woman who was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
Christopher Afonso, of Springfield, charged in suspected arson of Walgreens that caused estimated $550,000 in damage
Investigators believe a 24-year-old Springfield man was responsible for a fire sparked on Monday in the bathroom of a Walgreens, which caused more than a half-million dollars in damage. Springfield Police on Tuesday arrested Christopher Afonso, charging him with a single count of arson in connection with Monday’s fire, according...
fallriverreporter.com
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
amherstbulletin.com
Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst
AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
2005 cold case: Body found in Fall River landfill identified as Leon Brown 17 years after suspicious death
Investigators in a cold case from 2005 into the suspicious death of a man only referred to as “John Doe” recently announced the man’s identity as Leon Brown of Boston. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that advances in fingerprint technology helped identify Brown, who was discovered at a landfill in Fall River on August 25, 2005, in a statement to MassLive.
Driver hospitalized after crashing into pond in Millis
A driver was hospitalized after driving into a retention pond Saturday evening, the Millis Police Department announced. Police responded to the scene located at the corner of Main Street and Milliston Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to police, the driver was helped out of the partially sunken vehicle by a bystander and was transported to a local hospital.
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition
A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.Two of the three people killed were identified Monday morning -- 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas. The third person was not yet ready for public identification, according to the coroner's office.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
UPDATED: 4 Transported to Hospital After Saturday Night Crash on Route 30
FRAMINGHAM – Four individuals were taken to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash at Route 30 and Burr Street on Saturday night, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The crash at Cochituate Road and Burr Street happened about 10 p.m. on August 27. Framingham Fire Engine 2, Rescue 1...
newbedfordguide.com
Hawaiian man charged after allegedly using chainsaw on Massachusetts family’s car
“On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., officers responded to Kamaole Beach Park III regarding a criminal property damage type case. Upon arrival, a family of five visiting from Duxbury, Massachusetts, reported that an unknown male, later identified as Keaka Paleka (35) of Haiku, had been harassing them earlier in the day. Upon departing the park, while loading belongings into their 2019 Ford Flex SUV rental car, Paleka approached the family again while trying to start a chainsaw.
