ESPN’s FPI predictions have been released for the 2022 season. It has already predicted how the season opener will go for Michigan State. Michigan State is coming off of a solid 2021 campaign. Mel Tucker finished with an 11-2 record, and was 1 or 2 games away from competing for a B1G title. While the Spartans lost some big names to the NFL draft, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 94.1% chance of victory.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO