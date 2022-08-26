Read full article on original website
Registration open for 10th annual “Paint the Town Pink” event
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The 10th annual Paint the Town Pink 5k is set for Saturday, October 1 in downtown El Dorado. This year’s theme is “Dreaming for a Cure.” The event is hosted by the Team Corrie Cancer Foundation. The foundation currently provides $1500 grants to Union County cancer patients to help with their cancer-related expenses not covered by insurance.
Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 31st
West Monroe, LA – (08/31/22) Most will see the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon as skies remain partly cloudy. Some cloud see clear skies by the late afternoon and evening. Rain looks to set up shower along our southwestern parishes through the late afternoon. Rain chances are only at 20%, but you could run into a spotty shower or storm.
Evening Forecast – Monday, August 29th
WEST MONROE, La. — (8/29/2022) An enhanced surge of Gulf moisture continues to provide a daily dose of showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss. A weak front may help those rain chances a bit through mid-week. A trough of low pressure remains from the complex system that brought flooding...
Members of UAM School of Nursing selected as 2022 Best Health Care Professionals
MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 29, 2022, AY About You released its 2022 Best Health Care Professionals list and it included two members of the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) School of Nursing, Dr. Brandy Haley and Dr. Julia Ponder. It is an honor to receive this...
14-year-old arrested after high-speed chase with West Monroe Police; 2 other suspects on the run
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 28, 2022, West Monroe Police patrolled South 2nd Street and Linderman Avenue after receiving a couple of calls stating that a gray four-door car in the area was there to “retaliate” against an unknown incident in Monroe, La. As officers patrolled the area, the West Monroe Police Department’s communication department received a message about a stolen vehicle from Monroe, La.
