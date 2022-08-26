ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Stanley Passes Physical, Bowser to Miss At Least Miss 4 Games

By Todd Karpovich
Ravens Ronnie Stanley has been removed from the PUP list, which means he could be ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the Jets. OLB Tyus Bowser has been placed on the reserve PUP list.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley passed his physical and has been removed from the PUP list, which means he could be ready for the Sept. 11 opener against the Jets.

However, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is still dealing with an Achilles injury and has been placed on the reserve PUP list. As a result, Bowser will at least miss the first four games of the season.

The news on Stanley is encouraging because the Ravens do not have a true left tackle behind him on the depth chart. Ja'Wuan James is second on the depth chart but he has mostly played on the right side.

However, there are still questions about whether Stanley will be ready for that Week 1 opener. He has not practiced since September 2021, but the Ravens are confident that he is in good shape. Stanley rushed back last year, played the regular-season opener against the Raiders and aggravated the ankle injury. He did not play another snap.

The news on Bowser was expected. He was injured in the final regular season game last season and the injury takes about eight months to heal. The Ravens are a bit thin at outside linebacker, so the team might want to think about making a move or go with Daelin Hayes or perhaps Jeremiah Moon.

The Ravens play their final preseason game against Washington on Saturday and coach John Harbaugh will rest most of the regular starters.   Unlike last season when they lost key players, the Ravens have emerged from training camp in solid shape health-wise.

