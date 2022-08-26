Don't Pay UK hold protest outside Ofgem office in Canary Wharf
Protesters from Don’t Pay UK gathered outside Ofgem’s offices in Canary Wharf on Friday evening, 26 August, after the energy regulator confirmed that the price cap will increase from £1,971 to over £3,549 later this year.
The civil disobedience campaign is calling for people to stop their energy bill payments from October 1, the day the price cap comes into effect, in a protest against rising costs.
“We are [protesting] outside Ofgem headquarters to let them know how we feel and the people power they are up against,” Don’t Pay UK said.
Sign up to our newsletters.
Comments / 0