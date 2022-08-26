ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Pay UK hold protest outside Ofgem office in Canary Wharf

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Protesters from Don’t Pay UK gathered outside Ofgem’s offices in Canary Wharf on Friday evening, 26 August, after the energy regulator confirmed that the price cap will increase from £1,971 to over £3,549 later this year.

The civil disobedience campaign is calling for people to stop their energy bill payments from October 1, the day the price cap comes into effect, in a protest against rising costs.

“We are [protesting] outside Ofgem headquarters to let them know how we feel and the people power they are up against,” Don’t Pay UK said.

#Uk#Canary Wharf#People Power#Protest#Ofgem#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

