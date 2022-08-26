ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lawsuit Claims Ex-Arlington Catholic High Administrator Abused Student At School For Years

By Josh Lanier
 5 days ago

A former student of Arlington Catholic High School has filed a lawsuit against three former officials at the Archdiocese of Boston because he said they hired and failed to stop the school's former vice principal who molested him, a news report said.

Kevin Doherty contends in the suit that the former administrator sexually assaulted him multiple times between 1999 and 2001, Universal Hub reported . While the lawsuit does not name the vice principal, it calls out several top officials at the archdiocese for not stopping the abuse sooner.

Mitchell Garabedian, who filed suit on behalf of Doherty in Suffolk County court on Thursday, Aug. 25, said he left off the vice principal's name from the lawsuit as a "strategic decision," the report said.

The suit names Richard Joseph Malone, former secretary of education and vicar general for the Boston archdiocese, and William Murphy, an ex-vicar general, moderator of the curia, and auxiliary bishop, Universal Hub says. The third defendant is not listed in the litigation. Malone and Murphy were later moved to dioceses in New York state and retired in 2019 and 2017, respectively, the report said.

The suit claims they failed to protect the children under their care and that they "knew or should have known" the former Arlington Catholic High administrator was "unfit to properly interact with students, including minor children," per the report.

Doherty says in the lawsuit that the abuse left him with severe anxiety, depression, anger, and emotional distress that he will struggle with for the rest of his life, the report continues.

The Archdiocese of Boston did not comment on the allegations.

Garabedian has represented several people who sued several priests and the Archdiocese of Boston for sexual abuse claims. Stanley Tucci played him in the Oscar-winning movie "Spotlight."

Person
Stanley Tucci
#Sex Abuse#Catholic School#Catholic Church#Violent Crime#The Archdiocese Of Boston#Universal Hub
