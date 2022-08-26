ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner Springs, KS

Crews continue work on Bonner Springs intersection after crash

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nsd9G_0hWwCC3000

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Multiple lanes remains closed at Kansas Highway 7 and Interstate 70 Friday as crews continue to work on restoring the traffic lights in the area following a crash Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.

Bonner Springs, Kansas police are asking drivers to use caution and plan ahead if they are in the area and if possible to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

Once known as ‘Four Houses,’ see the evolution of Bonner Springs

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. Thursday and caused the westbound ramp from I-70 to K-7 to be closed for a short time.

The driver of a GMC Sierra was north on K-7, when for unknown reason, the driver continued northbound and struck a light pole on the right side of the road, continued and struck the drivers side of a Chevrolet Silverado stopped at a light.

The driver of the Sierra came to rest at another light pole. The Silverado came to a rest in a ditch.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were taken to the University of Kansas Health System for suspected minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

