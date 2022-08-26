ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KCTV 5

Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police release identity of man wanted in Lenexa attempted murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder in June. Officers said Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres physically attacked a woman with whom he had a relationship on June 1. Police reported Torres, who also uses...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

KCK issues Silver Alert for missing man not seen since Aug. 18

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia who has not been seen since Aug. 18. The KCKPD said Larry Greene, 69, was last seen near the University of Kansas Health System at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Home run ball taken from teen at Royals game on his birthday

Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout. The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have “walked away from Lansing Correctional” at 11:05 a.m. He was a “minimum-custody offender.”. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Fort Scott Catholic church...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Endangered woman found safe in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has found a missing and endangered woman who was not seen since Monday morning. Kimberly Gater was found and is safe, police said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A girl is safe tonight but the police are investigating after someone tried to kidnap her on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Robinson Street. The girl, whose age is unknown, said the suspect physically...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one man is dead after he was killed in a homicide shooting Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street just before 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC police investigating man’s death overnight as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man’s death overnight was not initially thought to be suspicious, but now Kansas City police are conducting a homicide investigation. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 1700 block of Gillespie Place around 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting and/or body being seen. That address comes back to Parker Square Apartments east of The Paseo and north of E. 12th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Inmate dies in cell at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - Per protocol, an investigation is underway after an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility died in his cell Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Ricardo Carlos Ramirez was found unresponsive in his cell early in the morning. Staff began lifesaving measures and that effort continued after EMS arrived. Ultimately, however, Ramirez was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
LANSING, KS
KCTV 5

Report finds grass literally greener in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The grass may literally be greener in the Kansas City metro according to a new report. With a brutal summer near to being in the rearview, and lawns around the nation either dying or staying green and thriving, LawnLove.com, lawncare specialists, decided to see where the grass is greener - literally.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - An escaped inmate at the minimum-security unit of Lansing Correctional Facility led to lockdowns at area schools. Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said the inmate was reported missing Tuesday morning. Lansing police later posted on their Facebook page about two possible sightings of the...
LANSING, KS

