Escaped Lansing Correctional Facility inmate captured in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate reported escaped from the Lansing Correction Facility has been taken into custody. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said an officer saw Michael Stroede walking along the road in the area of 7th Street and Kansas Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The escapee...
Wanted: Jesse C. Baldwin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 41-year-old Jesse C. Baldwin is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for a sex offender registration violation. Baldwin is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. He is described as being...
Police release identity of man wanted in Lenexa attempted murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder in June. Officers said Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres physically attacked a woman with whom he had a relationship on June 1. Police reported Torres, who also uses...
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout
A Fort Scott Catholic church built in the 19th century sustained extensive damage Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a fire. Family members want justice after father of 9 was hit by car in June near Truman Marketplace. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. For the last 83 days, a...
KCK issues Silver Alert for missing man not seen since Aug. 18
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia who has not been seen since Aug. 18. The KCKPD said Larry Greene, 69, was last seen near the University of Kansas Health System at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Home run ball taken from teen at Royals game on his birthday
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout. The Kansas Department of Corrections said 43-year-old Michael Stroede was found to have “walked away from Lansing Correctional” at 11:05 a.m. He was a “minimum-custody offender.”. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Fort Scott Catholic church...
Endangered woman found safe in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has found a missing and endangered woman who was not seen since Monday morning. Kimberly Gater was found and is safe, police said.
Overland Park police investigating attempted kidnapping
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A girl is safe tonight but the police are investigating after someone tried to kidnap her on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Robinson Street. The girl, whose age is unknown, said the suspect physically...
DEA uses after-school PAL programs in fight against fentanyl epidemic
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One day after sending a warning about a new form of fentanyl that can look like candy, the DEA kicked off a series of new after-school classes at Police Athletic League locations on both sides of the state line. On Wednesday, the first hip-hop dance...
Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
One man dead following Thursday morning shooting off Harrison Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one man is dead after he was killed in a homicide shooting Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Street just before 8 a.m. and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel declared the victim dead at the scene.
KC police investigating man’s death overnight as homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man’s death overnight was not initially thought to be suspicious, but now Kansas City police are conducting a homicide investigation. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 1700 block of Gillespie Place around 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting and/or body being seen. That address comes back to Parker Square Apartments east of The Paseo and north of E. 12th Street.
In effort to locate fugitive, US Marshals have worked in leads in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service says that they have “worked leads” in KCMO in an effort to locate a major case fugitive out of Nebraska. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 25-year-old Romeo Chambers. He also goes by the name “Rowdy.”
Inmate dies in cell at Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - Per protocol, an investigation is underway after an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility died in his cell Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Ricardo Carlos Ramirez was found unresponsive in his cell early in the morning. Staff began lifesaving measures and that effort continued after EMS arrived. Ultimately, however, Ramirez was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Lansing schools in monitored entry, controlled release protocol following lockout
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - All schools in the Lansing School District are now following a “monitored entry/controlled release” protocol. In that protocol, adults can leave buildings and students can be released to a parent or guardian through the office. This comes after an inmate escaped the minimum-security Lansing...
Report finds grass literally greener in Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The grass may literally be greener in the Kansas City metro according to a new report. With a brutal summer near to being in the rearview, and lawns around the nation either dying or staying green and thriving, LawnLove.com, lawncare specialists, decided to see where the grass is greener - literally.
Community heartbroken after teacher on bicycle is killed in hit-and-run
New law could put school staff in jail over what books they provide. The law is specific to public and private elementary and secondary schools, but it is outraging some librarians in general. KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - An escaped inmate at the minimum-security unit of Lansing Correctional Facility led to lockdowns at area schools. Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said the inmate was reported missing Tuesday morning. Lansing police later posted on their Facebook page about two possible sightings of the...
