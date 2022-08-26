ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Justice opens nominations for 6th annual Distinguished Service in Community Policing awards

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Department of Justice is offering, for the 6 th time, the opportunity to honor community law enforcement.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced Wednesday his department is accepting nomination for distinguished service in community policing. The award has categories for small, medium and large communities, broken down for agencies serving populations of under 50,000, 50,000 to 250,00 and more than 250,000.

Three categories for awards within each population category are Innovations in Community Policing, Field Operations and Criminal Investigations.

Since first instituted, no Arkansas law enforcement officers have received an award under this program. Agency heads and co-workers may submit an officer for an award, and members of the community are also able to submit an officer for an award in any of the categories.

The nomination deadline is 8 p.m. Sept. 23.

