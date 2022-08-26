There's bad news if cute Corn Kid remix has made you hungry

If the adorable Corn Kid remix that hit the internet made you want to devour the vegetable , there’s some bad news — corn supplies are in severe trouble.

The sensation of the Corn Kid started earlier this month after Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the guy behind the video series Recess Therapy on TikTok , interviewed a young boy who seemed to appreciate corn.

Recently, The Gregory Brothers created and shared a musical remix, which gained 40 million views on TikTok.

It has even inspired spin-off videos from brands like United Airlines .

“Ever since I was told corn is real, it tasted good,” the little boy said in the video.“When I tried it with butter, everything changed. I love corn.

The young boy added: “I cannot imagine a more beautiful thing...It’s corn!”

@schmoyoho intro song for any meal/snack with corn 🌽 - from iconic interview on @doingthings

Although corn’s value is increasing in the online world, supplies have been tightly squeezed.

And this year, the supplies of the vegetable have been cut majorly.

According to Bloomberg, the war between Ukraine and Russia , which account for about a fifth of world exports, has rattled the market. However, in the US , corn has been ravaged by extreme heat, hail, pests, and extensive drought, leaving this year’s crops oddly small if the stalks even have ears.

The prices of the crop have doubled in the past two years, and the ongoing war in Ukraine and seared yields indicate that prices are most likely to stay high for the foreseeable future.

Elsewhere, Corn Kid is capitalising on his fame with a Cameo account , where people can get a personalised video message from the little star with a starting price of $145.

“I hope you guys have a corntastic day!” he said in the original video.

