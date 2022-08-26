ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, TX

Truck carrying welder & tanks fully ingulfs in flames along Clyde access road, closing stretch to traffic

By Karley Cross
 5 days ago

CLYDE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A fiery scene could be witnessed going through Clyde on I-20 Friday afternoon.

Fundraising underway for children of Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a truck, carrying a welder and acetylene tanks, was traveling east on I-20 through Clyde when another driver signaled to him to pull over.

The truck pulled over near Smith & Son Farm Equipment, to find out that the tanks he was hauling were on fire.

The truck became fully engulfed in flames, but Clyde Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department was able to put out the fire and control traffic.

Drivers and passengers involved were reported to be okay.

REWARD OFFERED: 9 dogs missing, 1 killed after overnight burglary at Abilene Animal Shelter

However, the 1600 block of South Access Road, where the truck pulled over, has been shut down in both directions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

