Truck carrying welder & tanks fully ingulfs in flames along Clyde access road, closing stretch to traffic
CLYDE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A fiery scene could be witnessed going through Clyde on I-20 Friday afternoon.
KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a truck, carrying a welder and acetylene tanks, was traveling east on I-20 through Clyde when another driver signaled to him to pull over.
The truck pulled over near Smith & Son Farm Equipment, to find out that the tanks he was hauling were on fire.
The truck became fully engulfed in flames, but Clyde Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department was able to put out the fire and control traffic.
Drivers and passengers involved were reported to be okay.
However, the 1600 block of South Access Road, where the truck pulled over, has been shut down in both directions.
