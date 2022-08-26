HOUSTON — "Partner Track" is the new legal drama that's rocketing up the Netflix charts. Based on the best-selling novel by Helen Wan, the series follows Ingrid Yun, a young lawyer at a venerable New York City law firm, Parsons Valentine. As a woman of color surrounded by a 'boys club' at work, Ingrid grapples with just how far she's willing to go in order to pursue her dream of becoming a partner at the law firm.

