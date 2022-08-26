ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore

HOUSTON — Some of the most popular shows out there right now, such as Paper Girls, Sandman and The Umbrella Academy, are based on graphic novels. If you want to scout out the next big hit, you'll need to pay a visit to that bright blue building off U.S. 59 between Kirby Drive and Buffalo Speedway.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Warrant issued for seizure of $45 million Russian energy company plane in Houston

HOUSTON — A warrant has been granted to seize a Russian company's jet in Houston due to sanction violations, according to the Department of Justice. The $45-million Boeing 737-7EM owned by PJSC LUKOIL, a Russian multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Moscow, was found to be in violation of federal law. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the seizure.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arden Cho and Dominic Sherwood from Netflix's "Partner Track"

HOUSTON — "Partner Track" is the new legal drama that's rocketing up the Netflix charts. Based on the best-selling novel by Helen Wan, the series follows Ingrid Yun, a young lawyer at a venerable New York City law firm, Parsons Valentine. As a woman of color surrounded by a 'boys club' at work, Ingrid grapples with just how far she's willing to go in order to pursue her dream of becoming a partner at the law firm.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Krispy Kreme releasing Artemis moon doughnut for one day only

HOUSTON — If you're a fan of space and doughnuts, you might want to head to Krispy Kreme on Monday. For one day only, Krispy Kreme is selling the Artemis moon doughnut. It's happening to mark Monday morning's planned test launch of the Artemis 1 rocket. The cheesecake-flavored filled...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month

HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'This is home' | Houston turns 186 years old

HOUSTON — A birthday seems like the perfect time to look at where we came from. “We're gathering together and we're celebrating all these accomplishments over the years," said Mister McKinney, a Houston historian who runs the Mister McKinney's Historic Houston Facebook and Instagram pages. McKinney says the city’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

