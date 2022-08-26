Read full article on original website
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Hundreds turn out for Artemis watch party at Space Center Houston before launch was scrubbed
Eager early birds arrived at Space Center Houston Monday morning with hopes of witnessing the historic launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission. Many lined up before the doors opened at 5:15 a.m. for the launch party. “You know, you could watch it at home but there’s nothing like being here,"...
HIDDEN GEM: Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore
HOUSTON — Some of the most popular shows out there right now, such as Paper Girls, Sandman and The Umbrella Academy, are based on graphic novels. If you want to scout out the next big hit, you'll need to pay a visit to that bright blue building off U.S. 59 between Kirby Drive and Buffalo Speedway.
Houston residents, former mayor reflect on Hurricane Katrina response 17 years later
HOUSTON — The music stopped 17 years ago this week. Hundreds of thousands of evacuees sought refuge in Houston in the aftermath and many of them decided to make the city their permanent home. Their addition would forever change the face of Houston. It’s estimated that more than 200,000...
La Porte woman thought to be missing found in South America
LA PORTE, Texas — A La Porte woman who has been missing for nearly a year has been found in Ecuador, according to the U.S. Marshals. Josefa Vela, the then 36-year-old mother, was last seen in September 2021 leaving her La Porte home in a black Chevy Tahoe. Family...
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
Warrant issued for seizure of $45 million Russian energy company plane in Houston
HOUSTON — A warrant has been granted to seize a Russian company's jet in Houston due to sanction violations, according to the Department of Justice. The $45-million Boeing 737-7EM owned by PJSC LUKOIL, a Russian multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Moscow, was found to be in violation of federal law. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the seizure.
Battleship Texas arrives at temporary home in Galveston for months-long repairs
HOUSTON — The historic Battleship Texas is heading to Galveston from the San Jacinto Battleground Site for much-needed repairs Wednesday. Watching history in the making was such an exciting moment for those who came out Wednesday morning to see the battleship ship off. World War II veteran attends sendoff...
KHOU
Arden Cho and Dominic Sherwood from Netflix's "Partner Track"
HOUSTON — "Partner Track" is the new legal drama that's rocketing up the Netflix charts. Based on the best-selling novel by Helen Wan, the series follows Ingrid Yun, a young lawyer at a venerable New York City law firm, Parsons Valentine. As a woman of color surrounded by a 'boys club' at work, Ingrid grapples with just how far she's willing to go in order to pursue her dream of becoming a partner at the law firm.
Battleship Texas on the move: What you need to know, best places to watch the ship head to Galveston
LA PORTE, Texas — Tuesday will be the last full day the Battleship Texas will be docked at its longtime La Porte home at the San Jacinto Battleground. The last remaining battleship that served in both World Wars will be headed to Galveston on Wednesday for $35 million in repairs.
KHOU
Battleship Texas' route to Galveston
Battleship Texas will be relocating Wednesday, August 31. The ship will start moving at about 6 a.m. and complete its journey to Galveston at about 5 p.m.
Krispy Kreme releasing Artemis moon doughnut for one day only
HOUSTON — If you're a fan of space and doughnuts, you might want to head to Krispy Kreme on Monday. For one day only, Krispy Kreme is selling the Artemis moon doughnut. It's happening to mark Monday morning's planned test launch of the Artemis 1 rocket. The cheesecake-flavored filled...
KHOU
Labor Day weekend forecast: Elevated rain threat, street flooding possible
Heads up, Houston. It's going to be a wet Labor Day weekend. Rain chances are expected to top 70% at times. Some areas could get up to 4 inches of rain.
Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation holds back-to-school drive for Houston ISD teachers
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation held a back-to-school drive supporting 1,000 Houston ISD teachers as they head into the new school year. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's HISD back-to-school coverage. The foundation said they held the drive to help...
Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month
HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
HPD helicopter makes hard land, damages tail rotor after engine fails, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Houston Police Department helicopter had to make a hard landing when its engine failed Monday at Pearland Regional Airport, police said. This happened around 10 p.m. during training exercises at the airport located on Airfield Lane in Pearland. Police said that is where HPD was running training exercises Monday night.
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
HOUSTON — Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
'Factually, what he said was wrong' | Mayor Turner fires back at pastor's sermon calling out Houston leaders
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner fired back at a prominent pastor after comments he made during one of his sermons this past weekend. Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor Dr. Ed Young called out those in office and said the bond issue in Harris County makes the area vulnerable to crime.
'This is home' | Houston turns 186 years old
HOUSTON — A birthday seems like the perfect time to look at where we came from. “We're gathering together and we're celebrating all these accomplishments over the years," said Mister McKinney, a Houston historian who runs the Mister McKinney's Historic Houston Facebook and Instagram pages. McKinney says the city’s...
Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor facing criticism after comments made during sermon
HOUSTON, Texas — A prominent Houston pastor is getting some backlash after comments he made during one of his sermons this weekend. Dr. Ed Young with Houston's Second Baptist Church called the bond issue in Harris County a possible result of “left-wing progressives in office," and that’s not sitting well with the Democratic Party.
New court documents show state of mind of Houston nurse charged with killing 6 people in LA crash
LOS ANGELES — New court documents are shedding light on the state of mind of the Houston traveling nurse who's charged with killing six people in a high-speed crash in Los Angeles. Nicole Lorraine Linton went before a judge on Wednesday. Newly released court documents describe Linton's behavior in...
KHOU
