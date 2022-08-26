Read full article on original website
Joe Pera on tour this fall, hosting “farewell screenings” in Brooklyn
Having recently wrapped up his "Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt" tour, and with a lot of time on his hands now that his much-loved Adult Swim series is sadly not returning for a fourth season, Joe Pera will stay busy on his extensive "Fall Everywhere Else" tour that starts Tuesday (9/6) in Boise, ID and currently wraps up in Miami on December 10. All dates are listed below.
Angel Du$t & One Step Closer playing last-minute small NYC show during Movements tour
Angel Du$t and One Step Closer are about to be on tour opening for Movements (alongside Snarls), and that tour hits Brooklyn on September 9 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. But now, Angel Du$t and OSC have added their own much smaller Brooklyn show happening one day earlier, at Alphaville on September 8. It's also with Illusion, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 31 at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.
Chelsea Manning is DJing Bushwig (2022 lineup)
Annual NYC drag festival Bushwig returns for its 2022 edition on September 10 & 11 at Knockdown Center. They've been releasing the lineup in phases, and they've now revealed that activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning will be DJing on Sunday (9/11). Manning recently did a set at Elsewhere, her first in 15 years, as part of the Sksksks hyperpop party. "Electronic music is how I survived prison," she told The New Yorker ahead of the gig, continuing, "House music came from within the queer and trans community, and there’s quite a bit in this set, because I think younger people need to be reminded."
ODESZA played 2 nights at Forest Hills Stadium w/ Sylvan Esso, San Holo & more (night 2 pics, video)
Seattle electronic duo ODESZA released their fourth album, The Last Goodbye, in July, and soon after began a tour supporting it. They hit NYC on Friday (8/26) and Saturday (8/27) for a pair of shows at Forest Hills Stadium with Sylvan Esso, San Holo, and Gilligan Moss. As usual, they brought a huge production along with them, with pyrotechnics, laser lights and confetti throughout, and a fireworks display to close out the night. Also like the album, they had a couple of guests on hand: Charlie Houston for "Wide Awake," and Naomi Wild for "Higher Ground" and "Better Now."
