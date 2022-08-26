Annual NYC drag festival Bushwig returns for its 2022 edition on September 10 & 11 at Knockdown Center. They've been releasing the lineup in phases, and they've now revealed that activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning will be DJing on Sunday (9/11). Manning recently did a set at Elsewhere, her first in 15 years, as part of the Sksksks hyperpop party. "Electronic music is how I survived prison," she told The New Yorker ahead of the gig, continuing, "House music came from within the queer and trans community, and there’s quite a bit in this set, because I think younger people need to be reminded."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO