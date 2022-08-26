Read full article on original website
CSAH 30 to Reopen to Traffic Wednesday, August 31st
The Wright County Highway Department announces that Wright County Highway 30 will re-open to traffic today (Wednesday). The road has been closed for a roadbed stabilization project which has now been completed. The location of the closure was at the intersection of County Highways 30 and 6 in Victor Township.
Dennis Allen Sullivan
Age 74 of Delano, passed away August 30th. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1 hour prior to services at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Funeral Services for Dennis Sullivan will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 12 noon at the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Interment will follow at the Cassel Cemetery in Delano. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
2022 Wright County Area Boys and Girls Cross Country Preview
The 2022 Fall Sports season is here! If your a Cross Country fan, this is your one stop shop for everything involving Wright County Area Cross Country. Below, check out our preview, plus links to every team’s schedules, and look for score updates and standings throughout the year. Boys...
Sheriff’s Department to Hold Sheriff’s Citizen Academy
The Wright County Sheriff’s Department will once again host the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy this fall. Participation in the 5 week program gives students, usually members of the general public, a unique insight into law enforcement. The class is a benefit for business leaders, political leaders, teachers, community leaders, and interested taxpayers who have an interest in knowing how law enforcement and the criminal justice system work from an insider’s perspective.
Selmer (Sam) Monson
Age 86, formerly of Buffalo passed away on August 27. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 15th, 90 minutes prior to services at the church. Funeral Services for Sam Monson will be held Thursday, September 15th at 11 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. A reception will follow the service. A private inurnment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Annandale.
2022 Wright County Area Girls Swim and Dive and Girls Tennis Preview
The 2022 Fall Sports season is here! If your a fan, this is your one stop shop for everything involving Wright County Area Girls Swim and Dive and Girls Tennis. Below, check out our preview, plus links to every team’s schedules, and look for score updates and standings throughout the year.
