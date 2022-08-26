ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Contractor Speaks Out: ‘Sundays Are Crippling This Company’

One of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors is threatening to walk away from his 225 routes come Black Friday if he is unable to renegotiate his contracts.  Spencer Patton’s routes span 10 states, with the owner-operator also saying he will remove himself by the end of the year from the roster of owner-operators that make themselves available to serve abandoned or underserved areas.   “I financially am unable to continue operations beyond Nov. 25 of 2022,” Patton, who says FedEx denied his requests earlier this year to renegotiate his contracts, said during this past weekend’s Contractor Expo. “This business model is hurting to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
freightwaves.com

UPS peak surcharges will hit big shippers hardest

UPS Inc. disclosed its peak-season surcharge schedule for U.S. residential deliveries, and, as expected, high-volume shippers will get hit the hardest. The surcharges take effect Oct. 30 and run until Jan. 14, UPS (NYSE: UPS) said on Friday. The levies will apply to customers that are billed for more than 20,000 weekly packages during any week after October 2021. Any customer using one or more of four different services will be hit with surcharges as long as their combined weekly peak volume exceeds that threshold, UPS said.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

FedEx missteps fuel contractor's crusade as pandemic delivery boom fades

LAS VEGAS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Package carrier FedEx Corp (FDX.N) is facing a threat from an unusual source - one of its biggest delivery contractors. Tennessee businessman Spencer Patton has ratcheted up pressure on FedEx to boost compensation for contractors after company actions made it even harder for them to wring out profit in a downshifting, inflationary economy.
INDUSTRY
Tennessee State
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS Pharmacy Closes This Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FRESNO, CA
The US Sun

Do FedEx, USPS, and UPS deliver on Labor Day 2022?

LABOR Day is swiftly approaching, and Americans are wondering whether or not they will receive their mail. Labor Day became a Federal Holiday in 1894. Do FedEx, USPS, and UPS deliver on Labor Day 2022?. FedEx, USPS, and UPS are all different when it comes to their Labor Day 2022...
INDUSTRY
Cadrene Heslop

Bed Bath & Beyond To Permanently Close 150 Stores

Inflation and other economic shocks are affecting everyone. Customers are changing their shopping preferences. And businesses are raising the prices of items to cope with production costs. In other cases, brands are shrinking the size of packages. As you can see, every firm deals with rising operating expenses differently. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will close physical stores and lay off some employees. This change will help them mitigate the increasing cost caused by inflation.
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania

Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
LEBANON, PA

