Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to controversy, and the singer reveals in a new issue of Classic Rock magazine that there's a lyric on his new album that might get a little push back. In fact, it already did from one of the Patient Number 9 guest contributors, Eric Clapton.
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
Back in May, the internet lost its collective mind at the news that, due to the original IP for A. A. Milne's beloved Winnie-The-Pooh stories becoming public domain, a Winnie-The-Pooh horror movie was being produced. Now, you can finally stick the nail in the coffin of that childhood you've been...
A year and a half after the release of their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless have announced an upcoming new project called Other Worlds, which will be out later this year. Unlike a traditional album of all new material, Other Worlds sees The Pretty Reckless...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
Here's Joe Perry's net worth and the story behind the 1959 Gibson Les Paul the Aerosmith guitarist sold when he was hard up for cash.
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page once described his connection to how The Beatles got their name.
Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.
From new songs to new masks, here's everything you need to know about Slipknot's new album
