Music

Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Loudwire

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer

I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
MOVIES
105.5 The Fan

Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It

Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time

Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
MUSIC
#Music Video#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#New Horror Themed Video#Ghostface
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon

Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
MUSIC
InsideHook

How Did John Bonham’s Signature Drum Sound Evolve?

In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song

Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Muse’s Matt Bellamy Credits His Son for Slipknot Influence on New Album

Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

