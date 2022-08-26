Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Woman Charged in Shooting Death in Anacortes
ANACORTES — Skagit County prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old Anacortes woman with second-degree murder in relation to the Aug. 25 shooting death of a 52-year-old man. Anacortes police arrested Shakina Thomas following an investigation and booked her into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
q13fox.com
15-year-old dies after Oak Harbor shooting
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A 15-year-old has died as the result of a shooting in Oak Harbor on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report about an erratic driver, followed shortly by another call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver of...
kitsapdailynews.com
Woman arrested near Poulsbo with drugs, firearms
A 27-year-old woman was arrested Aug. 29 near Poulsbo after Kitsap County sheriff’s officers conducted a traffic stop and found large amounts of drugs and several firearms. According to KCSO documents, officers stopped a Mazda CX-7 in the area of Highway 3 near Denton Road driven by Maizey Starks. A deputy located a “loaded pistol in open view” sitting next to her. Starks did not have a concealed pistol license and therefore was committing a misdemeanor, per documents.
whatcom-news.com
Everson Police see drugs by driver & passenger – search reveals cache of firearms in trunk
EVERSON, Wash. — The Everson Police Department said that on July 9th, Everson Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying an expired registration. While officers spoke with the driver, they observed drug paraphernalia scattered around where the driver and passenger were seated. Officers asked the driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man arrested in Yakima for kidnapping and attempted murder charges across state
A Blaine man with multiple felony warrants was reportedly arrested in Yakima County August 3. Months prior, he allegedly shot a man in Ferndale and then shot at Lynnwood police who identified him as having a warrant out for his arrest. Lane Scott Phipps, 26, of Blaine, was wanted on...
anacortesnow.com
Anacortes woman charged with second-degree murder
The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 20-year-old Anacortes resident Shakina Thomas with second-degree murder following the shooting death of 52-year-old Moses White. APD officers responded to a 911 call placed by a 26-year-old Anacortes man, who reported Thursday evening, Aug. 25, that a man had been shot...
Told his account is overdrawn, Bellingham man allegedly pulls knife and demands $200
He reportedly told the teller than the knife was to ensure he got his money.
KOMO News
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Search For Fatal Hit And Run Driver – Have You Seen This Car?
On Monday August 15th, 80-year-old Patricia Oman was taking her evening walk along Broadway in the Lowell neighborhood when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle which did not stay at the scene. She was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition and according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner passed away from blunt force injuries on Friday August 19th. Today the Everett Police Department released the following information on social media.
whatcom-news.com
Blaine Police ask for help locating man suspected in property crimes
BLAINE, Wash. — The Blaine Police Department (BPD) issued an alert Tuesday, August 30th, that asks the public for assistance in locating Christopher Powell, age 47. Today’s alert says BPD has established probable cause to arrest Powel and charge him with suspicion of 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree malicious mischief, 2nd degree vehicle prowling, 3rd degree theft and criminal trespass. The charges are the result of investigations into 3 separate incidents.
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has been found safe over a day after a Missing Indigenous Person Alert went out for her. Washington State Patrol said a 39-year-old was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers say she...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Ferndale man charged with arson after car found on fire behind business
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to behind a business at 3rd Avenue and Vista Drive in Ferndale about 12:50am on Monday, August 29th, due to reports of a car fire. According to the Ferndale Police Department (FPD), officer arrived to find flames coming from the area of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
Woman Shoots, Kills Mother's Boyfriend In Washington
What started as an argument quickly turned into a deadly shooting.
Man ‘fishing for cash’ at bank drop boxes across Snohomish County behind bars
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The man officials say was “fishing for cash” at more than a dozen banks across Snohomish County, including Bothell and Mount Vernon, is now behind bars. Officials said that 27-year-old Sean Stewart has been on this “fishing expedition” for months. They said it...
Bellingham gets creative to give police more time on the streets
There are 32 total vacancies — including officers who are injured, on military leave, or in training, Chief Rebecca Mertzig told the City Council.
Opening statements begin in jury trial of man accused of shooting, killing WWU student
The man allegedly broke into a second-story apartment and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, court records state.
anacortesnow.com
Fire engulfs section of Tommy Thompson Trail trestle
An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed roughly 60 feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle across Fidalgo Bay. Trestle will be closed for months. A little after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to assist the Anacortes Fire Department with a fire on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle between Fidalgo Bay Road and March's Point.
q13fox.com
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife
MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
Man didn’t have mental capacity for premeditation in WWU student murder, attorney says
Rigoberto Galvan is on trial in Whatcom County Superior Court for aggravated first-degree murder for the death of his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend.
Comments / 1