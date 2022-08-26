ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Woman Charged in Shooting Death in Anacortes

ANACORTES — Skagit County prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old Anacortes woman with second-degree murder in relation to the Aug. 25 shooting death of a 52-year-old man. Anacortes police arrested Shakina Thomas following an investigation and booked her into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
15-year-old dies after Oak Harbor shooting

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A 15-year-old has died as the result of a shooting in Oak Harbor on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report about an erratic driver, followed shortly by another call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver of...
Woman arrested near Poulsbo with drugs, firearms

A 27-year-old woman was arrested Aug. 29 near Poulsbo after Kitsap County sheriff’s officers conducted a traffic stop and found large amounts of drugs and several firearms. According to KCSO documents, officers stopped a Mazda CX-7 in the area of Highway 3 near Denton Road driven by Maizey Starks. A deputy located a “loaded pistol in open view” sitting next to her. Starks did not have a concealed pistol license and therefore was committing a misdemeanor, per documents.
Anacortes woman charged with second-degree murder

The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 20-year-old Anacortes resident Shakina Thomas with second-degree murder following the shooting death of 52-year-old Moses White. APD officers responded to a 911 call placed by a 26-year-old Anacortes man, who reported Thursday evening, Aug. 25, that a man had been shot...
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
Everett Police Search For Fatal Hit And Run Driver – Have You Seen This Car?

On Monday August 15th, 80-year-old Patricia Oman was taking her evening walk along Broadway in the Lowell neighborhood when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle which did not stay at the scene. She was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition and according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner passed away from blunt force injuries on Friday August 19th. Today the Everett Police Department released the following information on social media.
Blaine Police ask for help locating man suspected in property crimes

BLAINE, Wash. — The Blaine Police Department (BPD) issued an alert Tuesday, August 30th, that asks the public for assistance in locating Christopher Powell, age 47. Today’s alert says BPD has established probable cause to arrest Powel and charge him with suspicion of 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree malicious mischief, 2nd degree vehicle prowling, 3rd degree theft and criminal trespass. The charges are the result of investigations into 3 separate incidents.
Fire engulfs section of Tommy Thompson Trail trestle

An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed roughly 60 feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle across Fidalgo Bay. Trestle will be closed for months. A little after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to assist the Anacortes Fire Department with a fire on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle between Fidalgo Bay Road and March's Point.
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife

MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
