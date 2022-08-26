A 35-year-old Port Byron man who earlier was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated now faces child-endangerment charges. About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.

PORT BYRON, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO