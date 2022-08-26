Read full article on original website
KWQC
Galesburg woman convicted in a federal cattle ponzi scheme
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was convicted Friday by a federal jury of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection to a scheme that fraudulently raised money from investors across the country. Reva Joyce Stachniw, 70, worked with Ron Throgmartin, 58, of Buford, Georgia, who...
Radio Iowa
Court denies appeal of Muscatine man’s murder conviction
The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied a Muscatine man’s appeal of his murder conviction in the death of his pregnant girlfriend. David Hatfield called police in 2019 and told them his girlfriend Kaitlyn Palmer had shot herself with a handgun. He later changed his story and said he shot her as part of an assisted suicide. He was convicted of first-degree murder.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in boating crash now faces child-endangerment charges
A 35-year-old Port Byron man who earlier was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated now faces child-endangerment charges. About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.
KWQC
Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aledo police chief and city administrator Christopher Sullivan was arrested and indicted Monday after being accused of battery while conducting an arrest, according to Illinois State Police. Sullivan, 62, is charged and indicted with Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, and 2 counts of Offical Misconduct, Class 3...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman indicted on child endangerment, domestic battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on a child endangerment charge as well as multiple battery charges. Indictments alleged Ghia A. Parker, 43, knowingly endangered the life of a minor by spraying them with an unknown substance and attempting to strike them. She is also facing two counts of domestic battery and an additional count of battery.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had stolen motorcycle at Bettendorf gas station
A 54-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police say he had a stolen motorcycle late Monday at a gas station. Todd Danner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a black 2007 Suzuki...
977wmoi.com
Man Poses As Police Officer In Viola
An investigation is underway after a man posed as a police officer in Viola, Illinois last week. The suspect was driving a black or dark-colored smaller SUV motioned for a female driver to pull over. His vehicle didn’t have visible police markings or police lights. The woman did so believing the man was a police officer. He also identified himself as an officer as he approached her vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed for Peoria assault
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?
Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
tspr.org
A changing of the guard at the McDonough County Courthouse
Kim Wilson started out as a bookkeeper in the McDonough County circuit clerk’s office in 1987. She worked her way up through the ranks and was first elected circuit clerk in 2004. Now, 18 years later, Wilson said it is time to step down to be with family. Her...
2 men, teenage girl arrested in Moline High School burglary, vandalism investigation
MOLINE, Ill. — Two men and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing Moline High School overnight. The Moline Police Department said 22-year-old Joseph W. Anderson and 21-year-old Steven T. Anderson of Moline have been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property after authorities discovered the vandalism early Monday morning.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. David Flores, 37, was wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a drug-induced homicide charge, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.
wrmj.com
State Police Investigation Results In Arrest Of Aledo Police Chief/City Administrator
Aledo Police Chief and City Administrator Chris Sullivan has been arrested. According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department late Monday afternoon, deputies “executed an arrest warrant on him” and he “turned himself into authorities.”. According to the release, Sullivan has been charged...
977wmoi.com
ISP to Ramp Up Nighttime Enforcement Patrols Locally This September
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 14 Commander, Captain Jon Dively, announces the. ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Warren and McDonough Counties. during September. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking. enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially.
Central Illinois Proud
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
tspr.org
Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg
Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
hoiabc.com
No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
hoiabc.com
2 juveniles arrested after alleged attack on another
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Chillicothe after an alleged attack on another. The Chillicothe Police Department says officers responded on August 24 to a fight that had occurred. After speaking to the victim and obtaining video footage the following morning that showed two juveniles...
hoiabc.com
New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heart of Illinois ABC has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course...
