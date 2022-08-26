ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

KWQC

Galesburg woman convicted in a federal cattle ponzi scheme

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was convicted Friday by a federal jury of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection to a scheme that fraudulently raised money from investors across the country. Reva Joyce Stachniw, 70, worked with Ron Throgmartin, 58, of Buford, Georgia, who...
GALESBURG, IL
Radio Iowa

Court denies appeal of Muscatine man’s murder conviction

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied a Muscatine man’s appeal of his murder conviction in the death of his pregnant girlfriend. David Hatfield called police in 2019 and told them his girlfriend Kaitlyn Palmer had shot herself with a handgun. He later changed his story and said he shot her as part of an assisted suicide. He was convicted of first-degree murder.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect in boating crash now faces child-endangerment charges

A 35-year-old Port Byron man who earlier was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated now faces child-endangerment charges. About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.
PORT BYRON, IL
KWQC

Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aledo police chief and city administrator Christopher Sullivan was arrested and indicted Monday after being accused of battery while conducting an arrest, according to Illinois State Police. Sullivan, 62, is charged and indicted with Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, and 2 counts of Offical Misconduct, Class 3...
ALEDO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman indicted on child endangerment, domestic battery charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on a child endangerment charge as well as multiple battery charges. Indictments alleged Ghia A. Parker, 43, knowingly endangered the life of a minor by spraying them with an unknown substance and attempting to strike them. She is also facing two counts of domestic battery and an additional count of battery.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect had stolen motorcycle at Bettendorf gas station

A 54-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police say he had a stolen motorcycle late Monday at a gas station. Todd Danner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a black 2007 Suzuki...
BETTENDORF, IA
977wmoi.com

Man Poses As Police Officer In Viola

An investigation is underway after a man posed as a police officer in Viola, Illinois last week. The suspect was driving a black or dark-colored smaller SUV motioned for a female driver to pull over. His vehicle didn’t have visible police markings or police lights. The woman did so believing the man was a police officer. He also identified himself as an officer as he approached her vehicle.
VIOLA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman jailed for Peoria assault

PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?

Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 men, teenage girl arrested in Moline High School burglary, vandalism investigation

MOLINE, Ill. — Two men and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing Moline High School overnight. The Moline Police Department said 22-year-old Joseph W. Anderson and 21-year-old Steven T. Anderson of Moline have been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property after authorities discovered the vandalism early Monday morning.
MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

ISP to Ramp Up Nighttime Enforcement Patrols Locally This September

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 14 Commander, Captain Jon Dively, announces the. ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Warren and McDonough Counties. during September. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking. enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg

Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

2 juveniles arrested after alleged attack on another

CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Chillicothe after an alleged attack on another. The Chillicothe Police Department says officers responded on August 24 to a fight that had occurred. After speaking to the victim and obtaining video footage the following morning that showed two juveniles...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
hoiabc.com

New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash

HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heart of Illinois ABC has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course...
HANNA CITY, IL

